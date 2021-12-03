For the first time since 2007, JMU men’s basketball started 7-2 after defeating Eastern Mennonite 96-54. Down two at half, the Dukes dominated in the paint and used points off turnovers to create a cushion.
“The game was a tale of two halves,” head coach Mark Byington said. “I thought [EMU] played harder than us in the first half. The good thing was we were able to bounce back out of halftime and I thought we played really good in the second half.”
JMU sputtered out of the gate — starting 2-for-10 from the field and committing three turnovers to put the Dukes at a 12-4 deficit. JMU graduate forward Alonzo Sule jump-started an 8-0 run to tie the game. Ten more consecutive JMU points created an early 22-12 lead.
Up 31-19, JMU let the Royals climb back into it. A 13-0 run over 3:30 put EMU up 33-31 at halftime. In the first 20 minutes, the Dukes were 1–for-12 from beyond the arc and tallied eight turnovers.
“[In the] first half, I felt like we were a little slow,” Sule said. “We looked at the score … We realized we had to pick it up.”
Seven seconds into the second half, JMU redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland stole the inbound pass and tied the game at 33-33 with a layup. This snowballed into a 19-2 run that put the Dukes up 50-35.
“You can tell that [the] steal kind of turned us up and gave us a little energy and momentum,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said. “It gave us the intensity that got us going [in the second half].”
The Dukes didn’t look back from this point on — growing the lead up to 38 at 76-38 with 6:57 remaining. JMU graduate guard Takal Molson led the Dukes in scoring with his season-high 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting while adding 11 rebounds. Morse added 15 points on 3-for-7 shooting from behind the arc with three steals. Sule racked up 12 points and eight rebounds. As a team, JMU scored 40 points off 27 forced turnovers.
“I thought [Molson] attacking the rim was a big thing,” Byington said. “We thought we could attack the rim when we wanted to, and so [the team] took the message of attacking the rim, especially [Molson], to exploit mismatches, get [inside] and got us going with easy baskets.”
JMU returns to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Dec. 7 to host U Va. with tip off set for 6:30 p.m. The Royals next travel to face Hampden-Sydney scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more men’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.