The Seattle Mariners selected former JMU second baseman/shortstop Nick Zona with the 606th pick in round 20 of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.
On the final day of the MLB Draft, JMU had its second player drafted into the big leagues, after former center fielder Chase Delauter was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 16th pick Sunday. This is the second time Zona has heard his name called, as he was drafted out of high school in the 38th round of the 2018 draft by the New York Mets.
Zona played four years for the Dukes (2019-22), playing in 118 games and starting 116. In 396 career at-bats, Zona hit .288 with one home run, 49 RBIs, a .326 slugging percentage and a .346 on-base percentage.
Zona played at both shortstop and second base for the Dukes. In his college career, he committed only 26 errors and had a career .946 fielding percentage.
