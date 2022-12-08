Mickey Matthews didn’t think he’d speak to his former team after practice on Turkey Day. But there he was, with current JMU football players lasered in on the coach who helmed the program from 1999-2013.
Matthews reciprocated the eye contact. He stood in the middle of a circle following an impromptu invitation from JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. Matthews, who led JMU to its first-ever national championship in 2004, didn’t prepare what he wanted to tell the Dukes, who sported an array of purple, gold and white practice jerseys, black sweatshirts and sweatpants.
He said he didn’t have any intention of talking to JMU after practice on Thanksgiving. He came by to catch up with Cignetti and watch practice while he visited his daughter and grandchildren.
But Cignetti asked him to speak. So he did.
“He told us to rip their heads off,” graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio said with a smile.
A tale of two assistants
Cignetti and Matthews first met in 1986. Cignetti was the quarterback coach at Rice, and Matthews served as the defensive backs coach at Houston. Cignetti was only 23 years old, and the two universities were only about 10 minutes from each other.
Both serving as assistants to their respective schools, Matthews said, they’d see each other from time to time.
At the end of the 1986 season, the two coached against each other in the Bayou Bucket, the semi-regular rivalry between Houston and Rice, and Cignetti said he remembers talking with Matthews quite a bit before the start of the game.
Matthews left Houston the following year, but he said they always stayed in touch and remained friends.
“We didn’t call each other every week,” Matthews said, “but we’ve always been aware of each other’s careers in the college football world.”
Matthews coached at JMU for 13 seasons. In the same time span, Cignetti coached at four different places, including at Alabama from 2007-10, and grew from a quarterbacks coach to a head coach.
Eventually, Matthews left JMU. Two head coaches later, Cignetti left Elon and moved to Harrisonburg to sit in the same chair, in the same office Matthews used to.
“He was a natural,” Matthews said of Cignetti, who’s from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he got the JMU job in 2018. “I used to tell everyone that the only thing southern about James Madison was my accent because it’s such a Northern school. There’s so many kids. You go from the north from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, and he knows a lot [about] that area. It was a great decision.”
A chair drenched in tradition
Matthews said Cignetti is the only person who understands sitting in that office as the head coach of the FBS Dukes.
The former leader of the Dukes said, for him, it was Thursdays that were sometimes the hardest. In a typical week, most of the preparation work and practices are done by Thursday nights. From there, it’s onto the game and taking in all of the backlash.
“[It’s] the emotions you feel and the responsibility you feel to the university and to those kids,” Matthews said. “He knew that I knew what he was going through.”
Cignetti said before inviting Matthews to speak, the two sat in his office. He said it was nice talking to someone who understood what it was like to spend late nights in that chair and carry that weight on his shoulders.
“When you lead a program, you can’t show everybody your true face,” Cignetti said. “It was nice to just be able to sit back and talk to a guy that had been in my chair before and just tell stories.”
They cracked jokes. Matthews reminisced on only having his players wear one helmet color — a gold one — during his tenure. Cignetti’s Dukes use white and gold.
JMU has come a long way, Matthews said — he even jabs that JMU spends more money on helmets nowadays than what his entire equipment budget was.
“I was giving him a hard time,” Matthews said.
Thanksgiving with a side of Chanticleer
Matthews’ daughter is married and lives in Harrisonburg with his grandchildren, so he came back to Virginia for Thanksgiving.
He hadn’t been back to JMU's campus since he left almost 10 years ago and said “for whatever reason” he texted Cignetti asking to come to practice.
Cignetti responded with, “Great, what time?”
Matthews came to the stadium about 20 minutes before practice started, Cignetti said. The two talked in Cignetti’s office before practice began — Matthews said it was the first time being back in that office since he left JMU.
Then, Cignetti and Matthews went out to practice. Cignetti said it looked like Matthews was really happy being back, and the former Dukes’ head coach agreed.
“The most comfortable I feel in the world is when I’m at Bridgeforth Stadium,” Matthews said. ”I’ve coached at a lot of great places, but my school, James Madison, I still associate myself with the most.”
Matthews said he had to make up the message as he went, but he knew the theme of it: Leave no doubt. JMU did the closest thing to that versus Coastal Carolina, downing the Chanticleers 47-7 on Nov. 26 in the Dukes’ season finale.
He said his message in certain words that Cignetti and Matthews wouldn’t repeat, along with telling the Dukes to “rip their heads off,” referring to incoming Coastal Carolina.
“I was pretty good about coming up with that last minute,” laughed.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, along with the rest of the Dukes, listened to Matthews intently. Thornton grew up attending JMU games with his parents and he said he remembered watching him coach the team.
Matthews fired the team up then.
Ten years later, Thornton said he still had it.
“He’s a pivotal head coach. He coached JMU for a really long time,” Thornton said. “So it’s nice to have somebody come back and still be rooting for you all this time, even though he hasn’t coached here in like 10 years.”
JMU looks to be in good hands with its current coach, though. Cignetti, 61, said he envisions himself coaching for another 10-15 years. He’s the first-ever coach to lead a transitioning FBS team through a full FBS schedule. The Dukes picked up their first AP Top 25 ranking in program history and finished 8-3.
Few, if any, coaches can relate to Cignetti’s situation, but Cignetti thought Matthews could — enough to relay a message to his players in the season’s waning moments.
Matthews, though, initially came to Harrisonburg to visit his family, not to inspire the team who’s helmed by the coach who lives on the same street he used to.
But, Matthews made time for the team he identifies with the most and the coach he met in the the middle of Texas four decades ago — when Cignetti was 23 years old — and not without gratitude.
“I kind of was stunned,” Matthews said of his reaction when Cignetti asked him to speak to his players. “I didn’t think of that, but certainly I can.”