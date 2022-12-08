JMU dropped its game Tuesday to No. 3 U.Va., 55-50, not being able to follow up last year's shocker-win at the Atlantic Union Bank Center over the Cavaliers. JMU is now 7-3 and plays Saturday at home vs. Gallaudet at 7 p.m., while U.Va., now 8-0, gets 11 days off before a tilt with No. 1 Houston on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.