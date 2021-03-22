Although there were only three CAA games in action March 20, the results of the matchups were shocking. Sports Editor Savannah Reger explains why some teams are hot and some are not.
James Madison, Richmond, Delaware and New Hampshire all had games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Villanova was on the bye week this past weekend.
1. Rhode Island (2-0, 2-0 CAA)
Yes, that’s right, Rhode Island is No. 1 in the power rankings. Originally picked in the preseason to finish last, the Rams have shown not early resilience but also grit and determination as they won for the second week in a row against a Top 25 opponent in No. 18 Albany. It was the second week in a row Rhode Island had to do it in overtime, but ultimately it downed the Great Danes 17-10. Redshirt junior quarterback Kasim Hill threw for 117 yards and one touchdown in the win, including a 25-yard rushing touchdown in overtime.
The Rams look better and better each week. This is the first time since 2001 that Rhode Island has defeated ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks, and the way they’re playing right now, the Rams look unbeatable. Rhode Island is rightfully the No. 1 team this week after a dominating performance, and it has another challenge March 27 against Delaware for the Rams home opener, with kickoff starting at noon.
.@RhodyFootball wins is second straight OT game with a 17-10 defeat of UAlbany!Watch the highlights now! pic.twitter.com/dHWw8Gc8L2— CAA Football (@CAAFootball) March 20, 2021
2. Delaware (2-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Blue Hens’ game against New Hampshire originally scheduled for March 20 was postponed early last week due to COVID-19 protocols in the New Hampshire program. Nonetheless, Delaware is still a top team in the CAA North Division, defeating both Maine and Stony Brook in the past two weeks of play. The only concern for the Blue Hens should be staying focused and not losing momentum during the unexpected bye week and to continuing to play gritty football. If Delaware stays consistent and doesn’t let the off-time slow it down, it’s a favorite in the CAA North Division. The Blue Hens are deservingly the No. 2 team in power rankings after their performance over the past two weeks, but they have their toughest test yet against a hot Rhode Island team March 27 on the road. Kickoff is at noon.
3. Richmond (2-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Spiders are the other team that caught an unexpected bye for their matchup against JMU on March 20. Richmond is currently the biggest threat in the CAA South Division and therefore should be ranked as such. The Spiders are constantly finding ways to score on offense, as before the break their running backs and receivers were playing at the top of their game, and the defense was a wall for opponents. Richmond is tough and never an easy opponent to play against, and if teams don’t go full out for the entire games against the Spiders, they won’t win. Richmond has the chance to show how good they are once again against Elon on March 27 at home, with game time set for 4 p.m.
4. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU is No. 4 because the Dukes haven’t played a game in two weeks and are cautiously optimistic that they’ll be able to match up against William & Mary on March 27. The Dukes were riding a three-game win streak before the COVID-19 pause, coming off a 20-17 comeback win against Elon. Tuesday, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne addressed the media about the COVID-19 concern and said he hoped the Dukes would be back in conditioning by the weekend. The No. 1 team in the country is never an easy game or easy win, and the Dukes made a quarterback change toward the end of the Elon matchup in redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney, who led the comeback win. No matter the circumstances, JMU is never an easy win and is a team not to be underestimated as the Dukes take on William & Mary on March 27 at 1 p.m. on the road. And hey, JMU should like being No. 4 — it’s the seed the Dukes had when they won it all in 2016.
5. Maine (2-1, 2-1 CAA)
The Black Bears had another dominating win March 20 against Stony Brook, 35-19, to stay in contention for a CAA North Division crown. Maine has clearly come back from a bad week one start against Delaware in which the Black Bears were shut out, and it’s put up two solid road wins to stay in contention. Although down at the half, it seemed like Maine never stopped scoring in the second half to send the Seawolves to 0-3. Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano had a day, with four touchdowns, a rushing score and 244 yards.
Even after a rocky start, Maine showed it deserved to be Top 5. It doesn’t matter how many points a team might score; if it can’t score while down or make an effort to find ways to come back in a game, then the team will go nowhere. Maine showed resilience and didn’t let Stony Brook get under its skin as the Black Bears made the second-half comeback and showed how deep they are and why they deserve a high ranking. Maine enters the bye week and will be back in action April 3 at home against Villanova.
TOUCHDOWN BLACK BEARS!!Fagnano's fourth of the afternoon goes to Bowman as Maine leads, 35-19!#BlackBearNation | #ChampionshipMentality | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/PMgDbngPAK— Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) March 20, 2021
6. Villanova (2-1, 2-1 CAA)
Villanova’s drop is because the Wildcats were on the bye week, and other teams proved they deserved the top spot. To put it simply, the Wildcats need this bye week, as they suffered a tough overtime loss to Rhode Island on March 13. Villanova can and will move up in the rankings once it plays, but it definitely needs to play better down the stretch. Rhode Island proved its win against the Wildcats wasn’t a fluke, but up to that point, Villanova wasn’t winning by much and was just hanging on. The Wildcats have too much talent to be letting lower teams hang with them, and their national ranking has dropped because of that. The Wildcats’ game March 27 was postponed due to New Hampshire COVID-19 protocols, so the team will be back in action April 3 at Maine for a noon kickoff. If Villanova uses its bye weeks to work on a more cohesive offense and put together more defensive chemistry, it’ll be back to the Top 10 national team it was to start the year.
7. William & Mary (1-1, 1-1 CAA)
William & Mary took down Elon on Saturday, 31-10, in a strong effort after coming off a COVID-19 bye due to the JMU game’s postponement. It was all William & Mary the entire game, as the Phoenix didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. For the Tribe, the running game dominated the scoreboard, putting up their best performance yet, and the defense didn’t give Elon a chance. Even though William & Mary was missing its top two running backs, freshman running back Malachi Imoh used his opportunity to the fullest and ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tribe showed they were a deep team against Elon and that even with injuries, they have the depth to go far. Other than JMU, the Tribe has the deepest running back core in the conference, and without a run game, it’s hard to be a good, credible team. William & Mary didn’t come out rusty or shaky, and even with some injuries on the defensive side, it still held the Phoenix to 10 points. The Tribe had a solid game and deserve the higher ranking, and they’ll have to be on their toes against JMU on March 27 at home at 1 p.m. to stay hot.
Hollis Mathis finds Cole Blackman for a 36-yd TD!W&M 21, Elon 3 | 3Q, 11:39#GoTribe pic.twitter.com/V8ZLoOT1rR— William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) March 20, 2021
8. Albany (1-2, 1-2 CAA)
The Great Danes took a tough loss to Rhode Island on March 20, putting the once No. 1 in the power rankings down to No. 8. Any loss in overtime is always tough, and this loss has the Great Danes on a two-game losing streak. Albany was down by three at the half but tied it up in the third quarter to make it 10-10. The game entered overtime that way, and after Rhode Island scored a touchdown right away, the Great Danes couldn’t recover. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jeff Undercuffler threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, although with three interceptions.
Albany is falling and falling quickly. After starting the spring season strong, the Great Danes have dropped the last two in a row, and one more loss would take them out of playoff contention. The Great Danes need to go back to the beginning. Albany needs to figure itself out and figure out what worked against New Hampshire in its kickoff game and become that team again, not the team that only scores 10 points against Rhode Island. If the Great Danes win out, they could possibly make the postseason and face Stony Brook on March 27 at home with kickoff at 1 p.m.
9. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
New Hampshire, like JMU, has caught the COVID-19 bug. The Wildcats haven’t snapped the football since their week three loss to Albany, and their March 20 and 27 games were postponed. This ranking is low for the No. 20 team in the country, but without seeing them play, it’s hard to judge. Like Villanova, New Hampshire has all the talent it needs to move up in the rankings, but it needs to play good football in order to do so. The loss to Albany in the one game the Wildcats have played so far was a close one, and if the team took the time before the COVID-19 pause to become more cohesive, it’d be a threat. As long as New Hampshire isn’t rusty, it can’t be counted out in the CAA North Division, and the Wildcats play next at Rhode Island on April 3 at noon.
10. Stony Brook (0-3, 0-3 CAA)
Stony Brook is most likely already out of playoff contention, but the Seawolves put up a good fight against Maine on March 20. Scoring 19 points, the Seawolves had the lead at the half against the Black Bears, but Maine’s defense swallowed the offense for Stony Brook in the second half, and the Seawolves couldn’t keep up. Redshirt sophomore running back Ty Son Lawton earned a career-high 134 yards in 22 carries in the loss, and the Seawolves scored the most points in a game for their team thus far.
Stony Brook gets better every week, but it’s not enough to keep up in the CAA North Division. There was a point in the game where the Seawolves were within two of Maine, but the Black Bears didn’t let up and piled on touchdowns to put the score out of reach. The Seawolves may not be going to the playoffs in the spring, but they’re young and have lots of talent for the fall, so playing these games to develop that talent is crucial. Stony Brook matches up with Albany on the road March 27 at 1 p.m., looking for its first win of the season.
11. Elon (1-4, 0-3 CAA)
Injuries really hurt Elon this spring season. Losing redshirt senior quarterback Davis Cheek at the beginning of the spring and redshirt sophomore quarterback Joey Baughman to injury against Gardner-Webb, the Phoenix have crumbled. Losing 31-10 against William & Mary, Elon kicked a field goal in the first quarter but didn’t score again until the fourth when the game was out of reach. Elon did recover three fumbles against the Tribe, and redshirt freshman defensive back Omar Rodgers had eight tackles in the contest.
Elon has declined fast. The Phoenix gave the Dukes a run for their money two weeks ago, but since then, they haven’t gotten into a groove and have been rotating through quarterbacks. Elon looked like it was still in contention when it faced James Madison, but the injuries have become too much to handle as the Phoenix will miss the playoffs this season. Elon is young, though, and has time to develop players and give them playing time before the fall. If injuries get better and Elon is more consistent in the fall, the Phoenix will be tough to beat. Elon continues on the road at Richmond on March 27, and game time is set for 4 p.m.
