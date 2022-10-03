Unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a tie against conference foe Southern Mississippi, the women’s soccer Dukes defeated App State 1-0 on a joyous senior recognition day.
“We were fairly dominant with the ball,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I thought we played with a lot of purpose and did not give them many chances on offense.”
The Dukes started the game strong, with senior forward Lidia Nduka scoring in the first five minutes of the first half. This ultimately won the game for JMU.
“We were all fighting from the beginning,” Nduka said of what catalyzed the early offensive success. “We wanted to do it for the seniors, therefore everybody was focused, which ultimately makes us a dangerous team to overpower.”
Coming into the second half, Nduka said that while JMU had wanted to score more, it became more about containing the Mountaineers’ offense. Nduka now has four goals this season, which brings her to six goals in her JMU career.
JMU’s defense kept App State's offense in check, allowing only two shots in the first half, none of which were on goal, and three in the second.
“We wanted to try and score another goal and put the game away,” Walters said. He was quick to joke: “I was hoping we could beat the hurricane.”
Redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson played all 90 minutes of Friday's matchup and didn’t disappoint the crowd.
“Before every game, we need to be bonded to what the game is,” Munson said. “Even though we wanted to score more [in the second half], we all had that defensive mindset that we weren't going to allow them to get any shots on goal, and we knew team defending was important, which allowed us to get another shutout.”
This was JMU women’s soccer’s second time ever playing App State. The Dukes remain on top of the Sun Belt East Division at 7-3-3 (3-0-1 Sun Belt).
JMU next visits Texas State on Oct. 6 for an 8 p.m. start.