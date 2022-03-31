Ronald E. Carrier walked into a motel and waited for the JMU baseball team to return from its final game of the 1983 NCAA East Regional Tournament. The Dukes gathered around with head coach Brad Babcock standing next to Carrier in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
As silence fell across the room, Babcock turned to Carrier, the former JMU president.
“Do you know what we just did?”
“Oh, you damn right know I do.”
Babcock and his team had cemented themselves in JMU history, earning their first berth to the College World Series.
Now in the 2022 season, the former head coach will have a permanent memorial this weekend as JMU Athletics has announced the retirement of his number against Elon on April 2. JMU began honoring his legacy at the start of the 2021 season, wearing a jersey-shaped sticker and the No. 16 on every helmet.
“That was something we saw looking back," current JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. "The legacy he left in the school and this baseball program ... It's just an attribute to his hard work and what he built here."
But Babcock’s legacy was more than just the College World Series appearance, or his over 550 career wins, former players said. They agreed the retirement of his number is a physical reminder of what he believed in.
“It's just his reward," former pitcher Bob Lamon (1981-85) said. "When you sit back after it's all said and done, you look at the camaraderie that he built ... Coach deserves everything."
As the winningest coach in program history, Babcock was a renowned name across Virginia during his time as head coach. The 1983 appearance marked the first College World Series appearance by any Virginia school, and despite losing the first two games, the Dukes' names were known everywhere.
"When you think of him, I think about a college baseball coaching legend in the state of Virginia," Ikenberry said. "I knew of Babcock being an unbelievable coach ... you can't undermine it at all."
After Babcock's passing in June 2020, former and current players, students and administration across JMU and JMU Athletics.
"Brad Babcock is a true JMU legend, both in his role as a baseball head coach and as a long-time administrator," JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne said in a statement regarding Babcock's passing. "He built JMU baseball to one of the preeminent programs in the CAA and the region with a blueprint for success that remains today."
Babcock also worked in the kinesiology department as an adjunct professor following his retirement from the baseball team in 2003. His work in athletics and academics bled to his son, Whit Babcock, who now works as the Athletic Director for Virginia Tech.
As the leading man for the Diamond Dukes, former pitcher Randy Foster (1983-84) said it was common for Babcock to hold an "old school" coaching style. Mentioning how Babcock was goal-oriented, there was always a sign reminding the players of their ultimate goal — make it to Omaha, Nebraska.
"His main focus was on us kids and trying to better ourselves by winning games," Foster said. "[It was] what any good coach wants, but I'm a very competitive person because of him."
Babcock wasn't afraid to be aggressive and push his team to the limit, according to Foster. And while it made things difficult in the moment, the Dukes knew Babcock believed in them.
Lamon added that although Babcock pushed the team, he still treasured their triumphs. The pitcher shared how much Babcock wanted to share their successes and even kept momentos, later returned to the players by his wife, Mary Babcock.
"He kept all kinds of memorabilia from our special days — not just the World Series stuff, but every other year," Lamon said. "I threw a no hitter when I was in college, and when he died Mary sent me the article."
Since the team's journey to the College World Series, former pitcher Justin Gannon (1981-84) said the team has only grown closer with each other and with Babcock. The Diamond Dukes were the second team in JMU Athletics history to be invited into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. With the memorial ceremony this weekend, many alumni are returning to Harrisonburg to celebrate Babcock together and reminisce on their time. Since Babcock's passing happened in the early months of COVID-19, most players didn't have an opportunity to attend a funeral or visit one another, making it one of the first times former players can reunite since then.
"It's bittersweet for me, but I'm glad it's happening," Gannon said. "I was happy to hear that, and we'll be there."
Foster was one of the final former players to speak with Babcock before his passing, instilling encouragement — a regular pastime for them both. Foster underwent cancer treatments shortly before Babcock's death, and both his former teammates and the head coach were some of his biggest supporters, he said.
"When I was going through my chemotherapy treatments, which were really rough, he wrote me a big, long letter," Foster said. "It said, 'If you fight this anywhere near how you pitched on the mound, you'll be able to get through this without a problem.' And he gave me his College World Series polo."
Despite losing the baseball figure, Foster, Lamon and Gannon all agreed Babcock's impact on their lives is something they said they'll never forget. Babcock's most prominent trait and lasting impression? His loyalty.
"Once he settled in on a team I found to be very loyal and reliable," Gannon said. "A coach has to walk a fine line between developing a friend and a relationship ... and he did a very good job of that."
Gannon said it will be an emotional moment for his teammates, but hopes it will leaving a lasting impression on the current and future Diamond Dukes.
"I'm sure they've heard this from numerous people, but [remember to] enjoy the moment," Gannon said. "Four years go quickly ... The guys you play [and learn] with over your four years can be lifelong friends."
