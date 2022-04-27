Redshirt junior Travis Reifsnider’s performance Friday night at Veterans Memorial Park wasn’t his best. The center fielder was 0-for-5, flying out three times and striking out twice. One of those strikeouts came in the bottom of the eighth down one run with bases loaded.
But none of that mattered anymore.
“He had terrible at-bats all day until that last one,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
In the 10th inning with two men on base, a 2-1 pitch from William & Mary’s graduate right-hander Randy Prosperi was sent to deep right field off the wall and brought home junior second baseman Nick Zona to take game one of the weekend series against William & Mary on April 22.
“[I’m] pretty pumped up,” Reifsnider said postgame. “I love this team. I love doing anything I can to help the team.”
It hasn’t just been this weekend for Reifsnider: Ikenberry recognizes he’s been a contributing factor for the Diamond Dukes all season long. After redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter went down with an injury March 4 against Quinnipiac, the Dukes traveled to now-No. 1 Tennessee for a two-game series. In this series, Reifsnider filled in for DeLauter in center field.
“At first when he was playing center field we were a little nervous,” Ikenberry said postgame against William & Mary on April 23.
After returning to the lineup March 15 against Virginia Tech, DeLauter suffered a broken foot April 9 in game two of a series against College of Charleston. After this, Reifsnider again got the call to play center field, and he said he was prepared.
“Since I have been really young, I’ve just wanted to play whatever position would get me in the lineup,” Reifsnider said. “When coach Ike came up to me before [Tennessee] to play center field, I was pumped up and ready to go.”
Reifsnider did his fair share of helping this weekend. In Saturday’s matchup against William & Mary, Reifsnider contributed two home runs with three RBIs and no strikeouts in a 4-1 victory against the Tribe, sealing the series win, and is something that his teammates recognize and appreciate.
“He can stroke it,” freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble said. “Him being in front of me in the lineup makes my life a little easier … He’s just a great player.”
Reifsnider’s arm has contributed to his success, an important element to being a catcher. If someone is attempting to steal second, the catcher needs to react and quickly get the ball there. His arm strength is something JMU baseball assistant coach Alex Guerra said he believes has helped Reifsnider in center tremendously.
“His arm, it’s the best outfield arm of any player I have ever coached, between him and Chase,” Guerra said. “It’s big-time arm strength … Guys aren’t going first to third, their coaches are holding them up.”
Guerra said this helps the team out tremendously — and it shows. In the 12 games Reifsnider has played center field, the Dukes are 6-6 with three of the games decided by one run, and Reifsnider’s play in the field has been efficient. Among the 10 Dukes with over 60 fielding chances, he’s second on the team in fielding percentage, boasting a .989, while recording only one error on the season. Reifsnider’s play hasn’t gone unnoticed: Guerra recognizes the role he plays for the team.
“Injuries happen, guys have to step up,” Guerra said. “A lot of times, it’s your older players who have to step up and rise to another level, and Reif has absolutely done that.”
Besides just the play in the field, Reifsnider has been a consistent force for the Dukes’ offense. Among Dukes with over 100 at-bats this season, Reifsnider is first in batting average, hitting .327, first in slugging percentage at .673 and first in OPS at 1.052, and he leads the team overall with 10 home runs. These numbers are also good enough for eighth, first, first and first in the CAA, respectively. This is something that Guerra said is essential in the Dukes’ lineup.
“He’s performed, he’s gotten some big time hits,” Guerra said. “It doesn’t really matter how he’s been pitched.”
Moving Reifsnider around in the field might have had some of the coaches nervous, but his work in the batter’s box was never a question for Guerra. Moving a player around on the field and moving him up and down the lineup might be an issue for some, but Guerra said it’s not a problem for Reifsnider.
“I think offensively nothing has changed there,” Guerra said. “That’s a testament for him mentally, just how dialed he is at the plate with his routine and the things that he does, and nothing changes for him from that standpoint as far as him playing another position.”
Reifsnider’s season has been highlighted by a strong weekend versus William & Mary.
Guerra said it all boils down to one thing.
“When he is on the field,” Guerra said, “he is a game changer.”
