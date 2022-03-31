Recently selected as JMU’s 2021-22 CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, redshirt junior Kylie Moulin has impressed this spring in her success both on and off the court. Boasting both a 9-1 record in singles in dual matches and a 4.0 GPA, Moulin sets an example for the rest of her team to follow.
Being a student-athlete requires commitment to both classes and teammates. Moulin said she prioritizes excelling in both, and she attributes her success in tennis to her academic accomplishments.
“I take pride in my academics and athletics greatly,” Moulin said. “I think they feed off of one another so my dedication to my academics helps in tennis and vice versa. Over the years, my dedication to both has really helped me to put my best effort into both.”
Moulin’s journey to JMU began before she decided to enroll in her first school, the University of Alabama. She was recruited by then-assistant coach Shelley Jaudon, who’s now her head coach here with the Dukes. The two first formed their relationship in the one year they were together at Alabama, before Jaudon took over as JMU’s head coach in 2018.
“I recruited Kylie about six years ago,” Jaudon said. “I first recruited her to the University of Alabama when I was the assistant coach there. We were there together before I came to JMU. She decided to follow me a year later, so we’ve known each other for a very long time.”
At Alabama, Moulin was a regular starter and earned ITA scholar-athlete honors. Even after this, Moulin stayed in touch with Jaudon because of how much she enjoyed having her as a coach. This was the reason Moulin considered transferring in the first place.
What made up Moulin’s mind in changing schools was when she visited, she said. JMU’s campus, facilities and the rest of the team made her feel at home.
“When I originally reached out to [Jaudon] it’s because I loved having her as a coach my freshman year,” Moulin said. “That was my original interest in coming to JMU. When I came on campus and I got to know the girls and watch them play a match, that’s what confirmed my decision to come here.”
Jaudon and Moulin enjoyed each other so much, it helped convince Hope, Moulin’s younger sister, to join her on the team this year.
In her first year in Harrisonburg, Moulin racked up a 17-5 singles record throughout the year and was 10-1 in dual match play. She went on a 10-match winning streak during the year, and also earned JMU’s 2019-20 highest GPA award among all student-athletes.
Fast forward to the 2021 spring season — Moulin kept the ball rolling. She continued to perform in singles and especially in doubles. Moulin combined with former teammate Jona Roka (2016-21) to reach a national ranking of 76 as a doubles team while finishing No. 10 in the Atlantic Region doubles rankings. As a team, the Dukes won the CAA.
In her third season at JMU, Moulin has put it all together. She impressed in the fall with a 9-3 record in singles and a 10-3 doubles record, advancing to the ITA Super Regionals doubles bracket with redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva.
The continued success hasn’t surprised Jaudon, she said. Knowing her for so long at both schools has instilled a belief in Moulin that she’d reach this level of play.
“This doesn’t surprise me from [Moulin],” Jaudon said. “I’ve always known she has this in her. I have a lot of belief in [Moulin] and a lot of trust in her because of her preparation and her approach to the game. She makes the right choices, she does the right things … To me, this is just a culmination of doing all the right things.”
As a teammate of Moulin’s for three seasons, redshirt junior Daniela Voloh also saw this growth from season to season, she said. Whether it’s watching her play a match or just in practice, Voloh has watched her roommate rise to the level she’s playing at this season.
“[Watching her grow] has been really impressive — not just the results but getting to watch her at practice,” Voloh said. “As a teammate, I’m just so proud of her because she’s always had really good seasons but it’s a long time coming because she’s been working so hard, not just this year but throughout her whole college career.”
So far this spring, Moulin is 9-1 in singles and has garnered CAA Player of the Week in both singles and doubles. She was named CAA Doubles Team of the Week, with her partner Afanasyeva, the week of Feb. 9 and CAA Singles Player of the Week the week of March 9.
After all these seasons, Moulin said she’s seeing her training reap its rewards. She’s risen up the lineup and continued to produce winning results because of her preparation year in and year out, she said.
“I think that after years of putting in hard work day in and day out [it] is finally paying off for me,” Moulin said. “I always go out, try my best and try not to take anything for granted.”
