Off to its best start since head coach Steve Secord took the helm of the team, JMU men’s tennis found structure in the heart of both the singles and doubles lineups. Pairing with junior Holden Koons and playing No. 3 singles for the Dukes, redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek delivered in every way imaginable. Whether in convincing fashion or in rallying to win in three sets, Sadek helped propel JMU to a 10-4 record.
In his path to joining the Dukes, Sadek hit a roadblock due to the pandemic. Originally expected to join for the 2020-21 season, Sadek instead stayed home in Cairo, Egypt, where he took classes remotely while redshirting his freshman season.
While this was disappointing, Secord said, he’s still happy with everything Sadek contributed in his time in Harrisonburg. The timing wasn’t ideal, Secord said, but he’s proud of how Sadek has fit in with the team.
“We knew he was going to fit in well,” Secord said. “It was unfortunate we couldn’t get him last year, but he’s done well.”
This didn’t mean Sadek paused training or competing in high-level tournaments. Sadek said he made sure to improve on specific parts of his game while getting results in different International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments.
“When I went back to Cairo, I wanted to work on [my game],” Sadek said. “I [laid out what] I needed to improve the most at, and I just tried my best to work on this every day … I was trying to play as much as possible in order to be ready when I came [to JMU].”
Sadek reached the finals of three G5 ITF tournaments, winning one of them in October 2020. He also competed in the Junior Davis Cup in both the U14 and U16 divisions for Egypt. Both the Junior Davis and Davis Cup act as the “world cup of tennis,” and members of the team are the best of the best from their country.
The resume Sadek built gave him the confidence he needed before heading to Harrisonburg, he said. Playing in tournaments into late June 2021 allowed for both experience and practice leading up to his redshirt freshman season.
“When I came back to the U.S., I felt much more comfortable,” Sadek said, “because I knew that I put in the work where I needed to.”
Sadek came to campus to join the Dukes for the fall season, when the team participated in different tournaments throughout the semester. Sadek went 7-7 in singles and 4-9 in doubles with three different partners.
Despite not performing at the level he wanted to, Sadek said, the fall semester acted as a learning experience for not just himself but for everyone on the team. The tournaments in the fall are ramp-ups for the spring season and, while the goal is to win every match, Sadek said his experience has been just as meaningful.
“I feel like I’ve learned so much from the past semester,” Sadek said. “I wasn’t performing [at] the level I wanted to last semester.”
Along with the rest of the team, Sadek picked up the pace in the spring. Through 14 matches and the Liberty Hidden Dual, Sadek is 12-4 in singles and 9-6 in doubles. In all six of his doubles wins, Sadek partnered with Koons.
With Koons and Sadek earning CAA Doubles team of the week Jan. 26, Koons said he’s been impressed with how Sadek progressed in a short amount of time with the team and said there’s plenty of room for him to grow as the season moves into April.
“He’s a very calm, relaxed guy,” Koons said. “[He’s] a very steady player … Everything is there for him, [and] hopefully he keeps growing every match.”
Sadek has only lost three singles matches since Feb. 4. In each of those losses, Sadek took his opponents to a third set.
The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially from his coach. Secord said Sadek’s ability to take advice from others, combined with his willingness to work on his game every day, has allowed him to see this much improvement.
“He’s been great,” Secord said. “He was a little up and down, but he really listens. He’s improving, and his work ethic is good. Every day, he’s trying to get a little bit better.”
