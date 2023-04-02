JMU head coach Loren LaPorte put it simply: No. 25 Louisiana thrives in the big moments, especially when it’s down.
In the Dukes’ 6-2 loss Sunday, the Ragin’ Cajuns hit two home runs in the seventh inning, scoring three runs. Combined with only one hit allowed by senior pitcher Kandra Lamb, Louisiana took its one-run lead and doubled it. When the Ragin’ Cajuns were under pressure, they came up with timely hits.
While that was ultimately the deciding factor in the Dukes' first time being swept at home since 2013, JMU couldn’t match it. Holding a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett struck out. The Dukes left three stranded and it was their best opportunity to score since Friday’s extra-inning loss.
“If you don't take their momentum away, they're going to find a way to get it back quick,” LaPorte said. “We needed to score more than one run when the bases are loaded and our hitters have to do a better job at making things happen [with] runners in scoring position.”
The Cajuns got a spark and ran with it, literally. Freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis stole second base and sprinted all the way home on a following JMU fielding error. That tied the game and once this top-25 team starts scoring, it takes a lot to stop them.
“The only one we can't handle is [Davis] and she has speed that I don’t know who can handle,” LaPorte said. “She lays down a bunt and still beats it out. We can’t even be mad.”
When the Dukes were in the big moments, they struck out. Over three games against Louisiana, JMU batters struck out 34 times. LaPorte said her team needs a better two-strike approach so that they can find those timely hits and get the momentum back.
The head coach said there’s a key to adjusting to hitters and getting those hits but, with a young team under her belt, she said the Dukes are putting extra pressure on themselves, sometimes unnecessary pressure.
“The more and more [Louisiana’s] in those big moments, the better they're going to get,” LaPorte said. “It doesn't always end well. And I think that's the difference between our team and their team right now.The more and more we can do it the better they're going to feel, the more comfortable they're going to feel at the end of the year.”
The Dukes hit two homers in the contest to account for their two runs scored, one by Shifflett and the other by freshman catcher Bella Henzler. Shortly after that, Lamb came into the game and was stellar, allowing only one hit and striking out six in 3 and 2/3 innings pitched. JMU didn’t make the adjustments.
“I think just each moment trying to embrace it,” Henzler said about getting the hits needed to keep up with Louisiana, “trying to figure out what your strengths are as a hitter to figure out how to get the job done.”
In the circle, JMU played the same game it’s played for the past three weekends: the rotation of junior Alissa Humphrey and freshman Kylah Berry. For the last three series, one typically starts and the other goes in. The two have a rhythm down, and LaPorte said they feed off each other. Humphrey’s even said before how close she and Berry are, they’re from Florida.
The con? Louisiana only seeing two arms. When Humphrey came out in the fifth inning Sunday, Berry went in. A pitcher the Ragin’ Cajuns saw four times Friday and for two innings Saturday. In game two, Louisiana scored eight runs off five hits against Berry, so it knew what to prepare for when she entered the game again.
LaPorte said there are “some things” going on that aren’t allowing other Dukes pitchers to see time. But for now, LaPorte said, the Florida duo is handling things well.
“They're doing a good job,” LaPorte said. “Today they put us in a position to win a game. It's hard to do with just two pitchers,”
JMU heads to Atlanta next weekend to face Georgia State before a five-game homestand starting April 11. Shifflett said a takeaway from playing the Cajuns is that the team knows they can “hang” with a top-25 team. Next, It’s about fine-tuning issues and preparing for the Panthers.