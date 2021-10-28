The grasp two schools held in July could change the face of Division I athletics before the end of the year.
When Texas and Oklahoma joined the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in Aug., the ripple effect of realignment began, trickling down to Power Five and Group of Five conferences and finding JMU. Fast forward to October, the Dukes have an opportunity to make the long-awaited jump from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), but what does that mean?
Realignment defined
Realignment refers to reorganizing or making new groupings, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. In the sports world, it typically references athletic programs’ conferences, the moving of programs and the teams they play. There have been rumors surrounding JMU potentially leaving its current conference, the CAA, for years.
“We’ve stated previously that we genuinely believe James Madison University brings value to any conference, and we’re seeing that play out with the interest being expressed in our institution,” Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner sent to The Breeze via text message. “Strategic vision and investment over a long period of time have put JMU in an attractive position as it relates to all aspects of the institution. Our process [has] been very thorough, and we will continue to respect that process of review as it relates to university and Commonwealth protocol. Our focus remains on providing the ideal overall experience for our student-athletes.”
JMU's potential options
If JMU were to move conferences, the football program would move from the FCS to the FBS. The difference between the two is that right now, the Dukes have the chance to make a 24-team playoff for a chance at a national title. With the FBS, JMU would switch to a bowl system, with only the nation’s top four teams competing in the College Football Playoff. The FBS also could bring more money, media deals and funds from the bowl system, according to SBNation.
Jumping from the FCS to FBS, the Dukes have two potential options — the Conference USA (C-USA) or the Sun Belt Conference. Both conferences are currently realigning and have been rumored to be interested in adding JMU.
Over the last few weeks, C-USA lost six members to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) — expanding the AAC to 14 teams despite the losses of Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida earlier this month to the Big 12.
In comparison, there aren’t any teams rumored to leave the Sun Belt — only four additions. Southern Miss announced its shift to the Sun Belt on Tuesday, Old Dominion said it was joining Wednesday, Marshall and JMU are expected to join in the coming week.
While addressing the media during JMU basketball’s media day Oct. 21, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said stability is an important factor to consider when deciding to change conferences.
“We wholeheartedly believe that [JMU] is a valuable institution to any league,” Bourne said. “We’re well aware that this is a dynamic, changing environment and that every day brings something new.”
In addition, Marshall is a current C-USA members actively being scouted by the Sun Belt. Because of C-USA’s constant movement, Yahoo! Sports writer Pete Thamel indicated on Twitter that the C-USA is looking to add New Mexico State, Tarleton State and 2021 FCS champion Sam Houston State.
Throughout the past weeks, JMU fans have shown their growing interest in the Sun Belt on social media. There were mixed reactions from supporters when the Dukes didn’t make an FBS jump during the 2014 realignment phase — when the Sun Belt and C-USA also looked to invite JMU. Some JMU fans say they’re still apprehensive about making a jump, but the two conferences are proving to be the Dukes’ best options.
JMU football possibilities
JMU football is a hot topic of conference realignment conversations — and money talks.
If JMU were to join the Sun Belt or C-USA, it’ll see substantial changes in scholarship funding. With FCS status, the Dukes can’t offer above 63 full scholarships, but the move up would mean 85 full scholarships.
Also if JMU were to leave the CAA, the move would require a $1 million buyout, plus an additional $250,000 to leave CAA football.
Also in discussion is JMU football’s ability to compete at the FBS level. Right now, both Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi have announced that they’ll be leaving the C-USA and joining the Sun Belt on July 1, 2023.
JMU played Old Dominion for two years while the Monarchs were transitioning from the FCS to the FBS. The Monarchs defeated JMU twice — once at home and once on the road — before joining the FBS as an independent prior to entering the C-USA.
More storylines will develop if JMU moves to the FBS, but previously, the Dukes also faced Appalachian State before the Mountaineers moved to the Sun Belt.
Benefiting programs
It’s not just football that would move if JMU goes to either the Sun Belt or C-USA.
JMU basketball would be in the spotlight. Both the men’s and the women’s programs are set to contend for March Madness and will most likely be slated at the top of the CAA in the preseason polls.
Men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington took over last season after seven years at Georgia Southern, a Sun Belt team, and has turned the program around, taking the Dukes from last to first place in the CAA regular season.
The women are consistently fighting for the CAA tournament crown, and during the regular season when they play nonconference opponents, they hold their own. The Dukes are used to high-level competition, frequently playing hard against Maryland, West Virginia and U. Va. every season.
A brand new $82 million arena — the Atlantic Union Bank Center, now housing JMU basketball — could be notable as well.
JMU softball could also benefit from a move up. The Dukes, fresh off a trip to the Women’s College World Series, have won the CAA championship the last two seasons and took the world by storm in June. The University of Louisiana would be a test for JMU, as the Ragin’ Cajuns have six WCWS appearances and were eliminated by LSU in the regional round last season.
Other sports potentially benefiting from realignment moves are JMU golf and tennis. Both women’s tennis and women’s golf head into the spring defending CAA titles, with tennis looking to three-peat. Women’s golf has youth, as no one on the team is older than a redshirt junior.
While men’s golf and men’s tennis aren’t atop the CAA, their potential is brewing. JMU men’s tennis’ Holden Koons is back after a trip to the ITA Super Regionals — he’s the first Duke to reach that plateau — and golf is headed by senior leadership, ready for another run at conference title.
Possible hurdles to jump
Although football and basketball programs would have immediate homes, a few JMU sports aren’t sponsored by the Sun Belt conference. Men’s soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and swim & dive aren’t currently sponsored, but there are still some options for those programs.
Men’s soccer was previously sponsored by the Sun Belt; the conference held its last full season for men’s soccer in 2019. Since then, Georgia Southern joined the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and Coastal Carolina joined C-USA. However, with Marshall, ODU and JMU, the conference would reach the minimum threshold to reinstate the sport. Additionally, the reinstatement would create a highly competitive conference, with JMU currently ranked No. 25 and defending NCAA champion Marshall at No. 2.
The Sun Belt’s only field hockey program is Appalachian State. This leaves the Dukes with a challenge — where should JMU field hockey go? There are a few options available but no immediate answer.
First, JMU field hockey could stay within the CAA, similarly to how Villanova football plays in the CAA but its remaining teams are within the Big East. JMU field hockey could work out a deal where the team would remain with the conference.
Another option is to move the team to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) with Appalachian State or to the Big East — a common move by many programs in hopes that the new conference will eventually sponsor the sport. There’s no guarantee where field hockey will go, but JMU has the ability to explore multiple options to ensure the program’s well-being.
Lacrosse is in nearly the exact same situation as field hockey, bringing a similar set of options for JMU to explore. None of the current or potentially entering Sun Belt programs offer lacrosse, forcing the Dukes to look elsewhere. The CAA is a strong women’s lacrosse conference, with four programs having made the NCAA tournament in the spring. If JMU lacrosse could stay within the CAA, it could be an ideal spot to remain in. If the CAA is unavailable, the Big East would be another option — similar to field hockey.
Including current and possibly incoming programs, the Sun Belt would have five swim & dive programs — only one short of the minimum. Again, joining the Big East would be the easiest answer for JMU, but having only one program short of sponsorship leaves more uncertainty than the others.
When finances come into question, it’s likely that if JMU does choose the Sun Belt, the three programs without sponsorship could request access into the Big East, according to DNR writer Greg Madia on Twitter. The Big East features ranked teams in all three programs, including UConn for field hockey and Denver for lacrosse.
If the Big East doesn’t accept lacrosse but allows field hockey and swim & dive — or any combination of the sports — there’s no regulation for how many conferences JMU can be affiliated with. This means that while JMU can join the Sun Belt for its sponsored sports, a non-sponsored sport can join the Big East and the remaining sports can look elsewhere. It’s all dependent on what JMU is interested in exploring.
Athletes’ acknowledgment
There are multiple factors that come into play for athletes when conference realignments begin to shape up — including an overwhelming focus of social media. JMU coaches and student-athletes have declined to comment, but football head coach Curt Cignetti said he’s addressed it with the team.
“[Conference realignment talks] obviously caught fire on social media,” Cignetti said, “but it really doesn’t affect what we’re here to do, and it has no bearing.”
As realignment continues to evolve, The Breeze will update readers with more information.
