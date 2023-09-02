After a slow offensive start in the first half, JMU defeated Bucknell in its 2023 home opener, 38-3.
Here’s what you need to know:
At halftime, the Dukes led 17-3. With only three completions and 15 yards on offense from starting quarterback redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, the offense ran through three running backs; redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black, senior Latrele Palmer and redshirt senior Solomon Vanhorse. Both JMU first half touchdowns came on the ground, one by Barnett and the other by Palmer.
With 6:25 left in the third, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud entered the game, replacing a struggling Barnett, who finished with 3-11 with 15 yards. Along with the McCloud substitution came Stony Brook transfer redshirt senior running back Ty Son Lawton, who scored the Dukes’ third touchdown of the day on a five-yard carry with 4:45 to play in the third quarter.
With 11:28 left in the fourth, McCloud threw his first JMU touchdown, a 57-yard lob down the middle to redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown, a similar play to the 64-yard touchdown McCloud threw to Brown during the Dukes’ spring game in April.
McCloud continued to build on his momentum. With 6:35 to play, McCloud threw his second touchdown of the night to freshman wide receiver Maxwell Moss, the first of his career.
JMU redshirt freshman quarterback Brett Griffis entered the game on mop-up duty with 5:25 to play. He finished with 16 yards, going 2-2.
The Dukes played a whole different ball game in the second half, with McCloud going 7-for-11 with 144 yards and two touchdowns — while the Bison were unable to pass the 50-yard line once in the last 30 minutes of play.
JMU hits the road next week to face in-state foe U.Va. on Saturday at noon, while Bucknell is back in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to face VMI on the same day at 6 p.m.