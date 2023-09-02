Reggie Brown

After McCloud threw for 144 and two touchdowns, one to redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown in the second half for 57 yards, the Dukes seemed to be playing a whole different ball game, defeating Bucknell 38-3. 

After a slow offensive start in the first half, JMU defeated Bucknell in its 2023 home opener, 38-3. 

Here’s what you need to know:

  • At halftime, the Dukes led 17-3. With only three completions and 15 yards on offense from starting quarterback redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, the offense ran through three running backs; redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black, senior Latrele Palmer and redshirt senior Solomon Vanhorse. Both JMU first half touchdowns came on the ground, one by Barnett and the other by Palmer. 

  • With 6:25 left in the third, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud entered the game, replacing a struggling Barnett, who finished with 3-11 with 15 yards. Along with the McCloud substitution came Stony Brook transfer redshirt senior running back Ty Son Lawton, who scored the Dukes’ third touchdown of the day on a five-yard carry with 4:45 to play in the third quarter. 

  • With 11:28 left in the fourth, McCloud threw his first JMU touchdown, a 57-yard lob down the middle to redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown, a similar play to the 64-yard touchdown McCloud threw to Brown during the Dukes’ spring game in April. 

  • McCloud continued to build on his momentum. With 6:35 to play, McCloud threw his second touchdown of the night to freshman wide receiver Maxwell Moss, the first of his career. 

  • JMU redshirt freshman quarterback Brett Griffis entered the game on mop-up duty with 5:25 to play. He finished with 16 yards, going 2-2. 

  • The Dukes played a whole different ball game in the second half, with McCloud going 7-for-11 with 144 yards and two touchdowns — while the Bison were unable to pass the 50-yard line once in the last 30 minutes of play. 

JMU hits the road next week to face in-state foe U.Va. on Saturday at noon, while Bucknell is back in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to face VMI on the same day at 6 p.m.

