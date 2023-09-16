JMU football only recorded a field goal in the second half but still managed to stick out a win over the defending Sun Belt champions, Troy, 16-14.
Here’s what you need to know:
After JMU’s 13-7 lead at halftime, the Dukes’ offense was stagnant, only registering a field goal in the second half. Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud finished 18-for-26 with 200 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black led the running back group with 78 rushing yards.
Troy senior quarterback Gunnar Watson threw the first touchdown of the second half to junior wide receiver Jabre Barber on a 27-yard fade route, narrowing the Dukes to a two-point lead. Watson finished the day with 332 yards and two touchdowns, the second quarterback in as many weeks to throw for over 330 yards on JMU’s pass defense.
On Troy’s offensive last drive, an intentional grounding call penalized it, forcing Watson to throw on 4th-and-15. But with an incomplete pass intended for senior wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire, the Dukes regained possession and ran the clock out.
