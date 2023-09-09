JMU football defeated U.Va. on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 1982 to move to 2-0 on the season. Here’s what you need to know:
After going up 14-0 just 7:46 into the game, the Dukes didn’t find the endzone again until 12:53 into the third quarter when redshirt senior Ty Son Lawton scored on a four-yard run to cut JMU’s deficit to 28-25. U.Va. outscored JMU 28-3 after the Dukes’ start, and graduate tailback Mike Hollins scored to answer Lawton on the ensuing drive, expanding the Hoos’ lead to 35-24 entering the fourth quarter.
With 12:06 to go in the fourth quarter, rain and lightning delayed the game for roughly an hour and 10 minutes. After the delay, JMU scored on its drive, when Lawton rushed for 27 yards into the end zone. He finished with 79 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hoos made it to JMU’s 43 on the next drive but were forced to punt on the same yard line. After a touchback on the ensuing punt, JMU drove 80 yards down the field to score a touchdown and go up one with just 55 seconds left but failed on the two-point conversion. The Hoos went 4-and-out on their ensuing drive, securing JMU the win.
Both starting quarterbacks made their first start for their respective teams today. JMU redshirt senior Jordan McCloud finished with 224 yards on 20-for-31 passing and one touchdown — the game-winner to redshirt sophomore running back Kaelon Black — while U.Va. freshman Anthony Colandrea finished with 377 yards on 20-for-26 passing and two touchdowns.