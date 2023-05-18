JMU Athletics held a press conference with Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne on Thursday, focusing on topics like JMU’s FBS waiver denial, the launching of the Montpelier Collective to enhance NIL opportunities for student athletes, JMU football breaking its season ticket record, and JMU programs joining new conferences this past year and in the future.
Here’s what Bourne said about these topics.
JMU football’s FBS waiver denial
It’s been nearly a month since The Athletic reported that JMU football’s waiver to expedite its transition process to the FBS was denied by the NCAA Board of Directors. Now, Bourne’s focus is on JMU’s path to a bowl in place of a 5-7 team, which remains possible due to a condition in the NCAA’s bylaws. He said he’s “hopeful” JMU will win six games this year adding that he hopes the Dukes’ opportunity exists, as it’s a path to a bowl that JMU doesn’t need to get a waiver on.
As for the Sun Belt Championship game, Bourne said he won’t be “overly optimistic” about the Dukes playing in the game if they were mathematically eligible for it again, but that “time will tell through the summer.”
Montpelier Collective and NIL opportunities
JMU Athletics announced the launch of the Montpelier Collective on Thursday morning. While not affiliated with the department, the goal of the collective is to provide JMU student-athletes with NIL opportunities, and its central goal is to “prepare student athletes for a lifetime commitment to charitable endeavors,” according to a JMU Athletics press release. Bourne credited the emphasis on charitable efforts to Collective’s board of directors and its president, Cliff Wood.
“We are fortunate that those individuals know JMU extremely well,” Bourne said, “and they know the world of college sports very well. They did their homework. They worked really hard at looking at their options, and I think they came up with one that is symbolic of JMU.”
Bourne made it clear that NIL is here to stay nationally, and coupled with the transfer portal, “everybody feels the pressure.” He also said that, although he thinks it’s important to provide opportunities to student-athletes, NIL isn’t in a great place, citing how some schools are using it “inappropriately” in his view. He said he hopes that improving NIL will be a focus of the NCAA in the future.
“Nobody wants to see student-athletes have opportunities taken away, I’m not saying that,” Bourne said, “but I think it’s a matter of making sure that we have created a level playing field as much as we can in that world.”
JMU football breaking the season ticket record
JMU football broke its record for most season tickets sold with 8,125 Tuesday morning. The previous record was set last year with 7,708.
That number of season tickets means more fans, and Bourne discussed how Bridgeforth Stadium may have to be renovated in the future to accommodate that many fans. He specifically mentioned that the athletics department has looked at what it would take to renovate the away-side stands, although no plans are in place as of now. First, Bourne said he wants to make sure that these ticket sales are sustainable because of how expensive the project would be.
“We’re happy to look at it now, but don’t misunderstand — I’m not committing to starting the project. I’m willing to continue our planning piece for it,” Bourne said.
Conference realignment one year later
JMU’s first year in the Sun Belt Conference is coming to a close, and after five Sun Belt title game appearances and two wins, Bourne said he felt grateful for JMU’s performance in its inaugural season, and he praised the preparation that took place across the department before the move.
“Overall, it’s been an excellent year,” he said. “It’s one where we validated where we thought we could be all along.”
The Sun Belt wasn’t the only conference that JMU programs moved to. JMU lacrosse spent this season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and swim & dive in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), with Bourne saying he hopes JMU’s program will be added to the Sun Belt before the fall, but, “we’ll see in the coming months.”
To cap it off, on April 26 JMU field hockey announced its move to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as an affiliate member in 2024. Bourne said that the decision to move to the MAC, as well as the AAC and CCSA came down to geography and the type of members in the league — whether or not they could be considered peers, and how they perceived JMU as a potential member.
“Once you get in the league, you really don’t want to bounce around,” Bourne said. “You’d like to stay in there and try to win the championship.”