In this year’s annual spring game, the defense topped the offense 24-22 on the last play of the game.
Here’s what you need to know;
JMU played four quarterbacks in the scrimmage, with redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud leading the Dukes in passing with 145 and playing more than any other signal caller.
The biggest reception of the day came when McCloud connected with redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown for a 64-yard touchdown.
The defense stayed in the game with six deflected passes and five sacks.
The game was decided when redshirt senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles was stopped short of the first down marker on 4th and 20, ending the game.
This marks the end of spring football practice for the Dukes. JMU will return to the field for fall camp in August before facing Bucknell on Sept. 2.