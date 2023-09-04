There are plenty of reasons why JMU’s matchup against U.Va. on Saturday will be historic. It’s the first time since 1983 that these schools separated by roughly 55 miles across the Shenandoah Valley will face each other. It’s JMU’s second-ever matchup against a Power 5 school since moving up to the FBS, and it is U.Va.’s 2023 home opener.
But it will also be U.Va.’s first home game since three of its players, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., were shot and killed last November.
U.Va. took the field for the first time since the shooting this past Saturday. After the Cavaliers’ 49-13 loss to No. 12 Tennessee, head coach Tony Elliott put the result in perspective.
“Just to see them get a chance to play football was a victory for me,” Elliot said postgame. “Ultimately, we’ll be judged by what the scoreboard says, but internally, as a program, I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men, an administration, a staff that fought.”
While the Tennessee game was played in Nashville, Elliott also said postgame that being in Scott Stadium this Saturday will add a “different component” for his players, some of whom are still grieving. The U.Va. athletic department has plans to commemorate the tragedy at the game, which it’s dubbed “UVA Strong Day” on the team’s promotional calendar.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti called the shooting on the Sun Belt Coaches’ Call on Monday a “horrible tragedy” but said the focus of his team this week will be on the field.
“When it happened … we prayed as a team for the individuals and the families, all the people involved,” Cignetti said. “Our focus will be on the football game.”
The matchup will carry more emotion because of the tragedy, but U.Va. graduate running back Mike Hollins, a survivor of the shooting, said in July at a media luncheon that he’s hoping to honor his teammates’ legacies simply by playing.
“Just trusting that us being here and being able to play again and touch the field, and just come together as a team, is doing their legacy justice in itself,” Hollins said at the luncheon.
But simply continuing to play is difficult, Elliott said on Saturday. He said that the program is still healing, and that his players regularly remember what happened.
“Every day they walk out on that field, they’re reminded,” he said. “Every day they walk off that field, they’re reminded. Every day they go to class on Grounds, they’re reminded. I mean, every day they’re reminded of what happened.”
Regardless of who wins on Saturday, the fact that U.Va. is playing back in Charlottesville 10 months after three of its players died is, as Elliot said, a victory in its own right — and a testament to the resiliency of this year’s U.Va. squad.
“What we had to endure was unprecedented,” Elliott said, “and still, it’s hard to quantify and put into words and really just wrap your head around it. For these guys to make the decision to come back to the University of Virginia, that was a tough decision.”
JMU enters Scott Stadium this weekend as seven-point favorites coming off a 38-3 win over Bucknell. The game is slated to kick off Saturday at noon, with U.Va. planning to honor the three players killed in the shooting and their families with a pregame ceremony at 11:30 a.m.