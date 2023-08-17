After being projected to finish first in the Sun Belt East Division coaches’ poll, JMU women’s soccer opens its season Thursday at home versus Charlotte at 7 p.m. The Dukes also sport four Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt nominees, the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a common goal: to maintain a “ruthless” mindset this season, as redshirt junior midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden said, all the way to a Sun Belt Championship.
One of those Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt players is Vanderlinden, who said she arrived in Harrisonburg in mid-July and immediately got to work with the team. Along with conditioning and strength training, Vanderlinden said a big offseason focus for herself was taking offensive chances and shooting the ball.
“I think a little bit of what I was lacking last year was kind of just putting the ball in the net for the team,” said Vanderlinden, who racked up a goal and a team-leading eight assists in 2022. “Also, another thing is heading the ball because I'm usually, you know, not the tallest player. But I need to make an impact on set-piece plays and things like that when I'm in the game.”
While Vanderlinden worked on her techniques in the states, redshirt senior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom, who was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Aug 7., said she went back to Sweden with her former club, RIK Karlskoga, to play at the country’s third-highest level to prepare for her JMU season.
“I had been working on shot stopping and my movement angles,” Blom said about her time in Sweden, “and I hope that has improved for this season.”
When Blom first heard she had been named as one of the four Dukes rostered on the Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt team as well as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, she said she was in shock but extremely grateful.
“I mean, that shows that you have done something good, and it also gives you the fuel to just keep going and also the confidence that you're a good player,” Blom said. “It means a lot to me, especially for my family. They’re very proud.”
Redshirt senior defender Brittany Munson and junior forward Amanda Attanasi were the other two players selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team. Vanderlinden said with this recognition, she feels like high expectations for JMU accompanies it.
“We're grateful for that, but, obviously, we need to play to that standard,” Vanderlinden said. “Knowing that we got recognized, we need to play 10 times better now we have something set for us.”
From an offensive perspective, Vanderlinden said she’s trying to be more aggressive up front and, ultimately, put more balls in the back of the net — as is the rest of the team. Last season, JMU’s offense averaged 1.43 goals per match, finding themselves in a multitude of closely won contests. Vanderlinden said the team “lacked the ability to score at will” last season.
With the defense only allowing 12 goals the entire 2022 season, Blom said the unit is ready to perform even better than last year. One of the goals she emphasized for the team was ensuring the Dukes play “their game,” and to not focus on who their opponents are.
After Thursday’s match versus Charlotte, JMU plays its second game in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational on Sunday against former CAA foe Towson. JMU finished 2022 12-4-5 (6-1-3 Sun Belt), falling short in the Sun Belt Championship to ODU 4-3 in double overtime.
Charlotte ended last season 4-11-4 (2-6-2 American Athletic), one of its losses coming to JMU 1-0 Aug. 25, 2022.
Vanderlinden said JMU is ready to go out and play Thursday after the season-ending loss to ODU last year.
“I'm really excited,” Vanderlinden said. “This team is a special team, and with the incoming players and the players that are already here, we have a bunch of talent on the team. I really just want to get the win tonight. I really just want to see the team come together and play together — I think that's probably the most important thing.”