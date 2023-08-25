After winning the Sun Belt Championship in just its first year in the conference, JMU volleyball is hoping to add more recognition to the program.
In the 2022 season, the Dukes went 24-5 (15-1 Sun Belt), finishing undefeated at home and 9-3 in away matches. JMU defeated Texas State in the Sun Belt Championship 3-1 before advancing to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to BYU in the first round, 3-0.
And JMU’s expectations aren’t going anywhere in 2023. On Aug. 15, the Sun Belt announced its 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt teams, individual awards and Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
In the coaches’ poll, JMU walked away with 13 first-place votes in the East Division, which was the most out of anyone in the conference — west included.
JMU has a few big names to be on the lookout for in 2023, one of them being senior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman, who was selected as the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, her first year in the Sun Belt, she ranked in the top three for kills per set with 4.07 and ranked fourth in the league in points per set with 4.58.
Also receiving accolades was fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis, who was elected as the Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Davis led JMU and the conference in 2022 in both hitting percentage at .407 and blocks per set at 1.38, and was 12th in the nation in hitting percentage and 21st in blocks per set.
Alongside Davis and Veldman, the fifth-year setter Caroline Dozier was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Dozier finished the 2022 season with 47 kills and 980 assists. She was also named to the VASID All-State Second Team and the Sun Belt Second-Team All-Conference.
Leading the squad is head coach Lauren Steinbrecher, who in March signed a contract extension through 2027. Entering her 13th season, she has amassed a 241-119 record coaching the Dukes.
JMU’s quest to repeat as Sun Belt champions begins Friday at 5 p.m. against High Point in the LD&B Insurance Invitational. All of the invitational’s action will happen inside the renovated Convocation Center.