JMU volleyball and football might have more differences than similarities. But this week, one detail stands out: They’re both set to play App State in their respective programs’ first ever Sun Belt game.
While JMU football heads to Boone, North Carolina, for its first conference game of the season, App State volleyball comes to Harrisonburg to face the Dukes in each program’s first in-conference Sun Belt game.
“It’s gonna be tough,” freshman libero Julia McNeley said, “but it’s gonna be a good game and to have it back home at Godwin with all those people cheering us on, to have that home court advantage is gonna be really good for us.”
Home court or not, App State should be a formidable challenge for JMU. The Mountaineers are 7-4, the second-best winning percentage in the Sun Belt at .636. But the Dukes seem to be up for the challenge. They’re 6-3, tied with four other teams for the best winning percentage in the conference: .667.
When it comes to the Sun Belt championship, nonconference games only count as tiebreakers. As far as the conference is concerned, both teams are 0-0, and sophomore libero Jaydyn Clemmer said she’s eager to get started.
“I am super excited that we get to get into the Sun Belt with this being our first game,” Clemmer said. “I just hope we come out strong, showing the Sun Belt all we have and just bringing it all this week.”
Both teams enter the match coming off strong wins to cap off their nonconference slates. App State most recently played in the Virginia Tech Classic, in which it went 1-1 — its last match being a three-set sweep of Norfolk State. JMU’s last match was a strong three-set win against High Point, one McNeley called a strong win.
The stats indicate the match will be close. Despite App State having played two more matches than JMU, both teams are statistically similar at the averages per set. But there are some disparities — App State averages 1.9 more digs per set than JMU, and the Mountaineers logged only four ball-handling errors while the Dukes have 12. But when it comes to kills, (JMU 11.9, App State 12.2) aces, (JMU 1.8, 1.7) errors and blocks per set, (JMU 2.6, App State 2.0) the two teams are mere decimals apart.
There is, however, a key difference in personnel. JMU’s statistical leaders have logged higher set averages in a few key categories. JMU’s leader in points per set is junior outside hitter Mïette Veldman, who currently has an average of 4.52. App State senior McCall Denny leads her team in points per game, but with an average of 3.26.
However defensively, the margins get a bit closer. For JMU, senior middle blocker Sophie Davis leads the team with 1.41 blocks per set, while App State’s senior middle blocker Sarah Missroon leads her respective squad with an average of 1.11 blocks per set — still a noticeable difference between the two, but not as drastic.
Despite this, both teams as a whole are solid this season, and sophomore libero Madilyn O’Toole knows it.
“We have to bring it,” O’Toole said. “It’s gonna be big. We have to get down to business and do our job.”
This season has proved that when JMU does its job, it wins. The Dukes are 6-1 when they’ve notched more than five total blocks, 41 digs, 32 assists and 40 kills all at the same time. The one loss across all categories was in the same match — a close five-set loss against UMBC that stands as the only statistical anomaly.
App State should prove a challenge for JMU, arguably the toughest they’ve faced since Florida State and Yale at the Seminole Invitational Sept. 1 and 2. Nonconference play provided the Dukes with a vital blueprint for success, and as long as the Dukes stick to their gameplan, both squads could go down to the wire.
And Clemmer is just eager for the challenge.
“[App State] is gonna be a really good team,” she said. “The Sun Belt is a really good conference. I’m excited that we’ll get to play really good teams.”
