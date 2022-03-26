They’ve had their good days and their bad days, but now, as JMU softball opens up conference play Saturday, the Dukes said it’s time to leave the past in the past.
“We definitely have to stay focused,” sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey said. “As long as we stay focused game to game, I think we're gonna be okay.”
Facing off against Towson for the first time since 2019, JMU welcomes the Tigers to Veterans Memorial Park to defend its CAA crown, and the Dukes say they want to put their best foot forward — despite not competing in the conference tournament this spring.
JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte smiled when talking about playing Towson, who comes in at 9-13 overall, but said she’s been seeing more players step up ever since the Memphis Tournament and is happy to be going into the series in a positive way.
“We've kind of been relying on one or two people, especially offensively,” LaPorte said. “We had so many opportunities where people were big in the big moments for us, and heading in the conference, that's what we're gonna need.”
The Dukes haven’t taken on the Tigers since a 6-0 victory March 31, 2019, and the team opens conference play against a squad that JMU has its number: The Dukes enter Saturday's doubleheader on a 31-game win streak.
Even though JMU is 45-20 all-time over the Tigers, LaPorte said this series will be a test for her young team — the Dukes haven’t faced a team three different times yet, and the head coach said it’ll be a test to her pitching staff and her offense’s ability to adjust.
“We kind of know their style, and we know how they're gonna play,” LaPorte said. “Anybody that plays us in the conference, we get their best. It doesn't matter if their record is 2-15; they're going to play like all-stars against us, and that's just how it is.”
Humphrey said she’s excited about playing a new team in the conference. Playing the majority of the conference games last season, she’s seen most of what the CAA offers.
“I'm just excited to see our offense continue to come alive,” Humphrey said. “I just think that the pieces are starting to fall, and I think that we're just coming together more as a team.”
Heading into the series, a couple of questions arise for the Dukes: How will the pitching staff handle three games against the same team, and how will the offense produce?
The Dukes come into the game after a record-breaking finish to the doubleheader against Radford on Tuesday. JMU scored six home runs, two by redshift sophomore Emily Phillips, in the same inning — an NCAA record.
Even with the win, LaPorte said the Dukes are still leaving too many runners on base and not converting on their opportunities — something she said her team needs to do to have a successful conference slate.
“I feel like some people have nailed down their rhythm in certain spots,” LaPorte said. “From [the Memphis Tournament], we still left about 32 people on base and four games, and that's not good. We need more people to find ways to put the ball in play and make something happen.”
Assistant coach Libby Bowman, who works with the pitchers, said the last few games have put the pitchers in a better mental place. Humphrey said some of the pressure comes off because she knows people around her can step up.
“If one of us is struggling, the other one will step up and have their back,” sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells said. “We can really complement each other and work together as a staff.”
LaPorte said since the team hasn’t seen Towson in a few years and that she’s not familiar with most of their players, but the coaching staff is the same. She and the other assistant coaches watched film after the Radford series and foresee the same style of play expected from the Tigers.
The Tigers opened the year on an eight-game losing streak, but as of late, the team’s been playing well — they’ve won five of their last six games. Towson hasn’t played any ranked opponents but has had nine games canceled this season.
“Towson, historically, has always been very gritty,” LaPorte said, “[We’re really dialing in to see what they got and what their strengths and weaknesses are.”
The Dukes play Towson at home at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and look to stay hot as they open their final CAA slate.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.