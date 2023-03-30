For the first time since the Women’s College World Series, JMU softball’s won seven games in a row. Suffice to say, the Dukes are hot heading into their second home Sun Belt series.
Their opponent: No. 25 Louisiana, the winner of 75 straight Sun Belt series matchups and the conference preseason favorite. This weekend marks the first series ever between two mid-majors with World Series appearances.
This series will be the third matchup between these teams. They last played in 2014, a game that ended in a 3-0 JMU victory. This is the first time since a 6-4 loss to No. 4 Florida on Feb. 27, 2022 that the Dukes are matched up with a ranked opponent.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have been Sun Belt softball royalty for the last 10 years. Since 2013, Louisiana has made every NCAA tournament with two super regional and a WCWS apperance. In the last five years, the team hasn’t made it out of the regional round but has made appearances in the regional finals.
Pitching matchups will be essential to success as both teams rely heavily on two starters; freshman Kylah Berry and junior Alissa Humphrey for the Dukes and sophomore Sam Landry and senior Meghan Schorman for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Humphrey has appeared in 19 of the Dukes’ 27 games, starting 14 with a 8-4 record. She’s thrown for 88 ⅓ innings, nearly half of the team's total innings pitched. Berry has taken an increased role in recent weeks following sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh’s injury. She has an 8-0 record with five starts in 12 appearances. She leads the team in ERA with 1.77 and is second in innings behind Humphrey with 51 ⅓.
In recent series, either Humphrey or Berry has started the game, with the other coming in to relieve the starter. This was true in JMU’s series against Georgia Southern — the Dukes only played Humphrey or Berry in all three games. With this pattern expected to continue, it's important that both starters are sharp and fresh against Louisiana.
The Ragin’ Cajuns sport a pitching duo with differing experience levels and stability. Kentucky transfer Schorman has the experience for Louisiana, landing on the All-Sun Belt second team in 2022 and posting 79 strikeouts through about 70 innings pitched. Landry offers youth and a different look to hitters, but also is a strikeout pitcher. The sophomore has 71 in 63 ⅔ innings pitched.
JMU and Louisiana have a deep stable of hitters, forcing pitchers to battle with multiple threats in both lineups.
Former No. 4 softball recruit KK Mathis has looked as good as billed for the Dukes, especially following an offensive explosion last week. Mathis has become one of the Dukes’ most complete offensive threats in her first season, leading the team in hits, RBIs and ranking second among starters in home runs and batting average.
In last week’s series against George Mason and Georgia Southern, Mathis had 12 RBIs in five games, with a go-ahead grand slam and a walkoff single to defeat George Mason in a doubleheader on March 22.
Along with newcomer Mathis, JMU relies heavily on a stable of veterans who took part in the Dukes’ 2021 run to the WCWS. Graduate infielders Hallie Hall and Hannah Shifflett are two of the team’s leaders in the locker room and on the field. The two have had strong starts to their final seasons in purple and gold, starting all 27 games and leading the team in OPS. OPS is a measure of on-base percentage and slugging, meaning that Hallie Hall and Shifflett threaten hitters with their ability to get on base, along with their power.
Junior outfielder Kylee Gleason and sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall are less experienced than Shifflett and Hallie Hall, but are looking to build off of their roles from last season. Jasmine Hall had a breakout freshman season, earning second team all Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) honors. She started 31 games in her first season, finishing with the fourth most hits for the team with 34. She’s on pace to break that mark as she already has 26 hits through 27 games, and has already surpassed her mark of 19 RBIs last season.
Gleason had a limited role last season, only starting 12 games. This season she’s claimed a consistent starting spot. She joins Shifflett, Mathis, Jasmine and Hallie Hall as the only Dukes with 20+ hits through 27 games. Like Jasmine Hall, the development of Gleason and other veterans growing into expanded roles will prove crucial in defeating the preseason favorite Ragin’ Cajuns both in this weekend’s series and the final Sun Belt standings.
South Carolina transfer Karly Heath leads the Ragin’ Cajuns with 24 RBIs this season and seven home runs. The senior also has a team-high 30 hits. Louisiana also had six players named to the All-Sun Belt team, more than any other team in the conference.
Both JMU and Louisiana are on the heels of Sun Belt leaders Marshall, who are undefeated in conference play amidst an impressive 17 game win streak. The weekend series will provide both teams with an opportunity to distance themselves from the other and potentially pass Marshall should they falter in their series against Georgia State.
Savanah Reger contributed to this report.