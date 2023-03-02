Three come-from-behind wins against Cornell and a back-and-forth affair against George Washington highlighted the Dukes’ five-game winning streak early in the 2023 season.
The 5-3 Dukes welcome UMass Lowell (0-6) to Veterans Memorial Park for a three-game series this weekend. JMU and UMass Lowell last matched up in 2018 for the only series between the two sides, a series that the Dukes won 2-1.
How JMU has found success
JMU’s success early on is due in no small part to sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble going on a tear to start the season. Trimble has a .500 batting average, a .967 slugging percentage, a .605 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, five doubles, four stolen bases and three home runs — all of which rank in the top 10 in the Sun Belt. He’s second in batting average, hits and doubles, and first in the conference in RBIs.
Newcomers — graduate outfielders Jack Cone and Jaylon Lee — have also found success in JMU’s first eight games of the 2023 campaign. Cone has appeared in all eight and started seven. He’s hitting .360 with three doubles and three RBIs. Lee, who’s played in six games thus far, is second on the team with a .375 batting average and one RBI.
Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke has emerged as the Friday starter for the Dukes, but he’s struggled on the mound so far. In two starts, Burke has pitched 4 2/3 innings and has allowed 10 runs. He has a .368 batting average and an ERA of 19.29.
Burke was out most of last season with an injury after a promising performance in 2021, in which he racked up four wins in 13 appearances and struck out 38 batters in 33 innings pitched.
The rest of the Diamond Dukes’ bullpen has been strong to start this season. Junior right hander Ryan Murphy has become the Saturday starter, pitched the most innings of any player in the bullpen and has the lowest batting average of any qualified pitcher. Murphy has struck out three batters and allowed only five hits in eight innings pitched.
Redshirt freshman left-hander T.R. Williams had a great outing in his second appearance in a JMU uniform. Williams pitched four innings Sunday against Cornell and struck out eight batters — his eight strikeouts lead the Dukes this season.
Redshirt senior right-hander Lliam Grubbs has made two appearances for the Diamond Dukes and pitched three innings. In this time, Grubbs has allowed only two hits, struck out two batters and earned the save in JMU’s 10-8 win against George Washington on Tuesday.
What the River Hawks bring to town
UMass Lowell has struggled to start the season. The River Hawks start the year winless after weekend series matchups with South Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast. They’ve lost all six games by a combined 53 runs.
UMass Lowell has struggled in the batter’s box, hitting a combined .179 through six games while allowing a .376 average to their opponents. A majority of its woes early on were seen in the series against then-No. 23 South Carolina, where UMass Lowell was outscored 49-5 in the three games in Columbia.
The River Hawks saw a slight uptick in success hitting against Florida Gulf Coast. They scored 13 runs in this series but hit a combined .221 in those games.
UMass Lowell’s pitching staff hasn’t found any breaks, either. Only one pitcher has pitched more than six innings: graduate right-handed pitcher Matt Draper. Draper has pitched 11 2/3 innings, allowed eight runs and struck out nine batters. The River Hawks’ pitching staff has allowed 20 home runs to start the season while only knocking one on offense.
A stumbling UMass Lowell meets a rolling JMU that’s looking to extend its winning streak in Harrisonburg this weekend. The first pitch is set for Friday at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The other two games of the series are Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.