JMU football had a historic Week 2 against U.Va. after a more than 70-minute rain delay allowed it to hit the “reset button” and recuperate before completing an 11-point comeback to defeat the Cavaliers 36-35.
The Dukes’ difficult road slate continues this week as it travels to Alabama, to face Troy, the defending Sun Belt Champions.
This will be the first time the two teams have played since Nov. 27, 1999. If the Dukes had been allowed to participate in postseason action last year, the Dukes and Trojans would have faced in the Sun Belt Championship after the JMU defeated Coastal Carolina 47-7 to cap off the regular season.
When the schedule came out back in January, redshirt senior safety Francis Meehan said there was talk among the locker room of how the two teams would’ve met in the postseason if it wasn’t for NCAA transition rules.
“Troy, year by year, is one of the top teams out of the West,” Meehan said. “So regardless of what was supposed to happen last year, you know that this game will especially be physical and one of the games that can really define you as a team.”
Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud said Saturday that JMU had to celebrate the win over the Cavaliers and then get right back to work for its first conference game of the season — just seven days away at the time.
“We just got to get back out for Troy and just build off what we did today,” McCloud said. “Just keep playing game by game.”
The Trojans are a three-point favorite over the Dukes as of Wednesday. Head coach Curt Cignetti said the team can’t be “average” while coming off an emotional Power 5 win.
“You know, normal would be average, and the average person would have a letdown this week against a really good football team on the road who is favored,” Cignetti said. “You have to have a special discipline, work ethic and focused mindset to separate yourself from average.”
With what felt like a slow Tuesday practice for the Dukes, as Cignetti said, there had to be major changes between their Tuesday performance and when they hit the field Wednesday.
Cignetti graded the team’s performance from Saturday as a “C+” because, despite the win, he still wants to see the offense “fly around” more and see the team dial down from the seven penalties it committed Saturday.
Not only does JMU have to prepare for a tough game on the field but a week of heavy travel as well. Troy is about 749 miles from Harrisonburg, and this is the Dukes’ second week on the road.
“You have to bring your own juice when you know the house is against you,” junior offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt said. “We’ve played in hostile environments before … We’re on their home court, you know, going down south, and it should be fun. Our guys look forward to that. We don’t mind being the villain, we don’t mind being booed, heckled like that in its own right gives us our own energy.”
On Monday’s Sun Belt Coaches call, Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said he’s been “impressed” with JMU’s football program over the last decade, calling the Dukes a “quality opponent.”
Sumrall highlighted McCloud, saying how he’s good on his feet. McCloud finished with 224 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Cavaliers. Sumrall also recognized the Dukes’ running back depth, including redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black, redshirt senior Ty Son Lawton and senior Latrele Palmer, who collectively ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday.
“Coach Cignetti’s been there since 2019, they’re 43-8, that’s pretty good,” Sumrall said. “We’re in for a really tough football game. A well coached team, I have a lot of respect for them. It’ll be a good venue here at home, a good crowd. I’m excited about the opportunity, our guys got to bounce back.”
The Trojans are coming off a 42-13 loss to No. 15 Kansas State. Cignetti praised the Wildcats, saying they’re a very good football team, and acknowledged how Troy kept the game to a one-score deficit until the last 20 seconds of the first half.
“They’re a darn good football team,” Cignetti said. “And I know one thing, Jon Sumrall’s got their attention this week. I promise you that he’s got their attention. I don’t have my team’s attention right now.”