This story was updated Sept. 6 at 9:58 p.m.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles, a Minnesota native and transfer from North Dakota State, isn’t too familiar with Virginia’s in-state rivalries. But because of his time with the Bison, Sproles knows the importance of in-state and border matchups.
“You're not supposed to look forward to those games because you want to focus on whatever team you're playing that week,” he said, “but in the back of players' heads, they're thinking about those in-state or border games, and they propel you as a team for the season.”
Sproles specifically mentioned NDSU's longstanding rivalry against South Dakota State, but while the Bison and Jackrabbits have played every year since 1919, JMU will be facing its own in-state opponent, U.Va., for the first time since 1983.
The Dukes and Cavaliers square off Saturday at noon in U.Va.’s home opener. The Cavaliers are coming off a 49-13 loss to No. 12 Tennessee last Saturday, while the Dukes won their home opener against Bucknell 38-3 the same day.
Despite the four decades between matchups, Sproles said his teammates are going into the matchup “hungry” and looking to dominate U.Va. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that while he doesn’t want the “noise and clutter” surrounding the matchup to impact preparation, he’s well aware of the importance of the game for his team.
“This is a big game for our players,” he said. “I mean, look, we all understand it. Now, how we approach it: We approach it a little differently than you guys do. We know what this game is all about.”
Cignetti said he doesn’t want his players to be too emotional. He wants them to have energy but be laser-focused. He compared it to JMU's game against Appalachian State last September — JMU’s first-ever game against a Sun Belt foe as a member of the conference — recalling that none of his players showed frustration when they went down 28-3 in the second quarter, nor did they enter a celebratory frame of mind until after they secured the 32-28 win.
Senior safety Josh “Cheese” Sarratt shared a similar sentiment to his coach, adding that he won’t put U.Va. above or below any other opponent.
“Of course, I'm going to be excited for every single game,” Sarratt said, “but you got to understand you got to have focus and discipline along with that excitement, because too high, too low, you don't want to have a roller coaster of emotions.”
Although JMU will be entering the game as seven-point favorites, Cignetti took time to praise U.Va., downplaying the Cavaliers’ Week 1 loss by saying “they walked into a hornet’s nest, but they had their moments, especially on defense.” Sarratt also expressed his respect for U.Va.
“We're going to have to be on our A-game,” Sarratt said, “but I feel like as long as we do what we do, we should be good, all respect to them, man.”
One of the biggest questions for JMU heading into Saturday is at quarterback. On Monday, Cignetti confirmed redshirt senior Jordan McCloud would start against U.Va.
McCloud was the backup going into JMU’s opener, but after redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III struggled in his first-career start, McCloud entered midway through the third quarter. He went 7-for-11, throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Cignetti said that while McCloud won the starting spot for Virginia, any guarantee beyond that is “speculative.”
“Going into the season, I said at the press conference [at Sun Belt Media Days], too. It'd be nice to have a guy with experience,” Cignetti said. “But you know, Alonza had a great camp. It just didn't show up in the Bucknell game.”
For now, McCloud will be at the helm as JMU heads to Charlottesville for a matchup four decades in the making. Favorites or not, toppling the Cavaliers presents challenges. Sproles specifically highlighted the Hoos’ “experienced” defensive line, which features returning starters senior defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter and sixth-year defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, who combined for 67 total tackles in 2022.
With that in mind, Sproles said the offense needs to be sound, and that starts with the offensive line, which gave up one just sack to Bucknell on 24 dropbacks. If the offensive line rises to the occasion, Sproles said he isn’t worried about the rest of the offense.
“Quarterback, receiver, running back,” Sproles said, “we'll be ready.”