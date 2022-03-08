It’s time for the Diamond Dukes to head out to Knoxville, Tennessee for a two-game test — and likely the toughest all season — against No. 10 Tennessee. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said at the beginning of the season, this game will test every aspect of JMU’s team. In short — if the Dukes want to make a case for an at-large bid in the College World Series, taking at least one game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is necessary.
JMU baseball, currently 8-4, comes in on a two-game winning streak after going 2-1 versus Quinnipiac. Tennessee, currently 10-1, also has a two-game win streak to protect after defeating Baylor and Oklahoma at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic tournament last week.
The only loss for the Volunteers this season came against No. 1 Texas, 7-2. The Dukes are currently 0-3 against ranked opponents after being swept in the series opener against then-No. 12 Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.
There’s one big question for JMU: will redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter play either game against Tennessee? The star center fielder was listed as “day-to-day” by Ikenberry after leaving at the top of the second during game one against Quinnipiac, following being hit by a pitch in the head and later crashing into the outfield wall. DeLauter received national attention for his play following the Florida State series, and losing him damages the power hitting needed in JMU’s batting order.
To help fill the void, redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney has come in as one of the most dangerous batters in the CAA. He’s racked up five home runs — including two grand slams — and 18 RBIs. In addition, redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway’s bat has gotten hot over the last few games, scoring two homers and 13 RBIs.
Rounding out the power hitting, a few younger Dukes’ faces have stepped up to the plate. Freshmen left fielder Fenwick Trimble, center fielder Bryce Suters and catcher Jason Schiavone have contributed a combined 12 RBIs so far.
Offensively, JMU’s become a seventh-inning team. In the last two games, the team’s scored a combined 18 runs in both seventh innings of the previous games. The Dukes can also score early, but with the Volunteers’ defense, JMU needs to produce offense across all nine innings.
Current projections list sophomore right handers Nick Hammer and Ryan Murphy as the two Dukes to lead the charge on the mound. Hammer enters the game with an 0-0 record and a 1.59 ERA, and Murphy is 0-0 record and has a 0.90 ERA. Murphy saw some action as the starter against Richmond, earning three strikeouts through five innings pitched.
Wearing orange and white, Tennessee sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist gets the starting nod for the first game. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello hasn’t announced the second starter, waiting until after the first game to make an announcement.
In the batter’s box, all eyes have been on Tennessee redshirt freshman catcher/outfielder Jared Dickey, who boasts a 1.000 slug percentage and a .565 average at bat. Dickey didn’t play during his first season at Tennessee but is still the leading offensive player thus far, with two homers and six RBIs on 11 hits.
Picking up one win against a top-10 opponent like Tennessee could help boost JMU in that direction, but the Volunteers are undefeated at home and will protect that record however they can.
