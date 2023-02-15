The wait is finally over. The Diamond Dukes are heading down to Tallahassee, Florida, to kick off their 2023 season with a three-game series against the Seminoles, starting Feb. 17.
Last February, JMU started 0-3 after dropping its opening series against Florida State. From there, JMU finished 27-26 (12-11 CAA) in 2022. The Diamond Dukes are now entering a loaded Sun Belt Conference with Southern Miss leading the pack at No. 18 in D1Baseball’s top 25 preseason poll.
For the Seminoles, their road to Omaha for the College Baseball World Series was cut short last season after falling to UCLA, 5-3, in the Auburn Regional on June 3. They finished 34-25 overall and 15-15 in the ACC.
Under new head coach Link Jarrett, Florida State is looking to make adjustments that will set it up toward another run for the national championship title. The Seminoles’ last trip to Omaha followed their strong showing in 2019, when they were eliminated by Texas Tech, 4-1.
Florida State returns several key players back into its starting lineup, despite losing a few key producers.
Junior Jordan Carrion looks to return to shortstop this weekend for the Seminoles after starting the last 56 games of the 2022 season. Carrion had a .280 batting average as a sophomore and led the Noles with 11 stolen bases in 15 attempts.
The Dukes have to watch out for left-handed pitcher junior Wyatt Crowell on the mound for the Seminoles. He contributed big innings for Florida State last season, notably pitching 5.1 innings in the Seminoles’ 17-inning 6-5 win over NC State, in which he racked up five strikeouts and gave up four hits. In just 28 appearances wearing the gold and garnet, Crowell struck out 72 batters with a career-high of seven against Miami (FL) on May 14.
In the batter’s box for Florida State, sophomore James Tibbs remains a crucial contributor. He led the Seminoles in home runs last season with 10 and batted .300 in his 56 games played in his debut year.
Singing a similar tune as the Seminoles, the Dukes are filling the holes left by first round MLB first-round draft pick outfielder Chase DeLauter and U.Va. transfer Travis Reifsnider.
Hoping to bridge that gap, JMU picked up graduate transfer Jack Cone from William & Mary. Cone had a batting average of .261 and struck out 74 batters across his career playing for the Tribe from 2019-22. Earlier this month, head coach Marlin Ikenberry said Cone will likely lead off for the Dukes in the season opener.
Slotted second behind Cone in the batting order, Ikenberry said, is sophomore Fenwick Trimble, who’s returning to JMU after starting in 52 games last season as a freshman. In his debut season as a Duke, Trimble batted .276 and finished second on the team in hits (55) and RBIs (39). The CAA-All Rookie team honoree hit his first collegiate home run against then-No.10 Tennessee last season and finished the year with six more home runs.
JMU redshirt senior Trevon Dabney brings needed veteran experience for the Dukes this season. He started 48 times for JMU last year and racked up a series of accolades. After hitting his stride in late February, Dabney was named CAA Player of the Week on Feb. 28 last season and the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week the same day. In four games from Feb 23-27, Dabney went 8-for-12, hit three home runs, one double and 10 runs scored and nine RBIs — adding four walks and getting hit by four pitches adding up to an .800 on-base percentage.
Despite getting swept in Tallahassee last February, Ikenberry purposely positioned the Dukes to square off against Florida State for a second meeting. Playing teams that regularly find themselves seated in the top 25 allows the head coach to get his players used to different playing styles that they’ll see again later on, he said, as well as a taste of what’s to come in Sun Belt play.
The first pitch of game one is set for 5 p.m. at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium on Feb. 17.