While JMU baseball started their season off rough, recording three consecutive losses against Florida State last weekend, it’s hoping to come out of this next series with a sweep. So far, the Dukes (1-3) won their home opener against George Mason on Tuesday, 10-2. JMU recorded 13 hits on 36 at bats against the Patriots.
As for last season, the Dukes finished with a 27-26 record (12-11 CAA). They started off their season last year exactly the same, losing to Florida State on opening day in a three-game series, and then coming to Harrisonburg to beat George Mason, 14-0.
The JMU had some recognizable names on its roster last season, from the 16th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Chase DeLauter, to Nick Zona, who also got grafted in the 20th round.
Although losing these players dented the batting order, this doesn’t mean the Dukes are done for. Two players have recorded five hits in the past four games.
JMU graduate outfielder Jaylon Lee notched two hits in the first and second game against Florida State this past week and one hit in the final game of the series.
Redshirt junior pitcher Jacob Steinberg racked up two hits in the final game of the Florida State series and three hits and a home run against George Mason. Steinberg wasn’t the only one who recorded a home run in the game against the Patriots: redshirt senior Trevon Dabney went 2-for-5 in that game, in which he homered to left center in the bottom of the third.
The pitching rotation seemed to plague the Dukes in the series against Florida State. However, junior pitcher Ryan Murphy pitched four innings and only allowed one run to be scored.
What to look for from Cornell
Despite finishing their 2022 season second to last in the Ivy league, Cornell baseball has a lot of talent to showcase. Last season, Cornell finished 11-25 (5-16 Ivy) while going 3-7 in its final 10 games of the season.
The Big Red started their season off in Harrisonburg; they last came in 2014. Over the two-game series in 2014, Cornell racked up 32 runs. The Dukes pulled through with a 16-15 victory in the first game to then lose 17-8 in the next one.
This season, Cornell has some key players to look for. Senior outfielder Sam Kaplan, sophomore infielder Max Jensen and junior catcher Nathan Waugh have all recorded .300 averages last season.
Kaplan and Jansen were named All-Ivy Second Team selections last season. Kaplan batted a .311 while hitting seven home, the most on the team. He recorded a .656 slugging percentage last season, which was the sixth highest as a Cornell player since 1977, according to cornellbigred.com.
Jansen finished off the season with a .338 average and notched 15 doubles throughout 2022.
The Big Red had a season high of 41 at bats against Georgetown on March 13, 2022. Cornell also earned a season high 14 runs on 15 hits against Coppin State on March 5, 2022, while also recording 12 RBI’s in that same game.
Cornell was solid pitching wise last year. The rotation stuck out 23 batters against U.Va. on Feb. 25, 2022.
Cornell had a near earned run average of 9.00 last season, but the program is working to improve from last year. Senior left-hander Spencer Edwards and sophomore William Juan are players to be on the lookout for.
Edwards started 12 out of 13 starts last season, while registering four out of six-plus innings. Juan didn’t appear in any games last season but won GCL Pitcher of the year in 2021.
The Dukes and Cornell are set to face off Friday at 3 p.m. as well on Saturday at 2 p.m and Sunday at 1 p.m.