In the 2023 Sun Belt Preseason Poll, JMU baseball was picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams. That poll was put together by the league’s 14 head coaches, including JMU’s Marlin Ikenberry.
“It’s a deep league,” he said, “and I say that, I mean, from top to bottom, there's a lot of good baseball teams.”
Last season, four Sun Belt teams made it to the NCAA Tournament: Georgia Southern, Texas State, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina. Southern Miss also made it to the tournament as a member of the C-USA and is projected to finish first in the Sun Belt this season.
With a conference full of postseason experience, the Diamond Dukes are easy to overlook. JMU hasn’t been to an NCAA Regional since 2011, three years before Ikenberry took over. The team finished 27-26 last year, dropping six of their last seven.
In the offseason, redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, who held the highest batting average (.437) of any player with more than one at-bat, was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians. Redshirt junior Travis Reifsnider, who led the team in home runs (13), transferred to U.Va.
But just focusing on all that ignores the obstacles this roster has faced for most of their college careers. The team hasn’t had a full season without COVID-19 protocols or postseason bans since 2019, back when now-redshirt seniors infielder Carson Bell, pitcher Liam Grubbs, utility Trevon Dabney and infielder Kyle Novak were all freshmen.
Since then, the JMU had its 2020 season canceled a month into playing, a 2021 season in which the entire roster played together just one weekend due to pandemic protocols, and a 2022 season when the CAA barred JMU from the conference tournament and a season without DeLauter or redshirt sophomore Donovan Burke, who boasted the best record on the pitching staff (4-1) the previous season, for the majority of the year due to injury.
“The adversity that this group has had has made them very, very hungry to compete,” Ikenberry said. “The guys that are back for their final season, I think the reason they're back is because they still have a story to tell.”
Junior pitcher Ryan Murphy joined the team during the 2021 season. He said the vibe in the locker room has been great since JMU can finally play a “normal season” without having to worry about outside factors.
So far, though, the 2023 Dukes have still hit some rough patches. JMU is currently 11-7, sweeping both of its home-and-home series but only winning one of its four non-conference three-game stints. Among those three series losses, the Dukes were swept by Florida State, gave up 17 runs in their last two games against UMass Lowell and blew a 5-0 lead in their first game against USC Upstate, losing 6-5, before failing to mount a comeback in the third game, a 9-6 defeat.
JMU sophomore infielder/outfielder Fenwick Trimble said, yes, there have been some “road bumps” this season. Despite the rough start, Trimble has been a bright spot. He leads the Dukes in slugging percentage (.776%) and has earned 27 RBIs in 16 games.
On the pitching side for JMU, Murphy pointed out that this year’s staff includes nine newcomers, forcing the Dukes to figure out which pitchers work best in each situation. This led to some poor performances, including a 17-10 loss to Florida State in which six JMU pitchers combined to give up 20 hits, and a 12-5 loss to UMass Lowell, when eight JMU pitchers gave up 15 hits.
But Murphy said in the USC Upstate series, JMU started to finally put it together despite losing the weekend. In the second game of the series, a 2-1 JMU win, the Dukes gave up the fewest number of hits (4) and runs (1) that they have all season.
“I think last weekend was a good sign that our pitching staff can be really efficient,” Murphy said. “I think it can be. It’s just a matter of trying to figure out what everybody's good at and how we can maximize everyone's potential.”
While JMU has had their rough patches, their performance has been on par with the rest of the Sun Belt. Old Dominion currently has the best non-conference record at 15-2, but hasn’t yet faced a team that appeared in last year’s Men's College World Series. Troy has started its season 13-4 and swept USC Upstate in a three-game series.
There are three other Sun Belt teams with 11 wins so far — Southern Miss, Texas State and Louisiana. Southern Miss started off strong, winning three of its four series and putting up five runs in an 11-5 loss to the defending national champions, Ole Miss.
Texas State won two of its four series, sweeping Northwestern and North Dakota State, but falling to Grand Canyon and Oral Roberts. Louisiana won three of its four series, only losing its series against Campbell who made a tournament appearance last season.
As for JMU, it's about to face its first conference test this weekend — Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers are 10-5 and coming off a College World Series appearance last year. They’re projected to finish fifth in the conference, five spots ahead of JMU, and their head coach, Gary Gilmore, led the program to a College World Series championship in 2016.
Coastal Carolina may be a step up from JMU’s usual competition, but Trimble says that the Dukes want to be playing the best. It excites JMU — “doesn’t intimidate,” he said — and causes his team to play with a chip on its shoulder.
Trimble said JMU expects to win the weekend. Murphy said that the Dukes can be a top finisher in the East Division as long as they “do their job.” Ikenberry said the goal for this team is the same as every year — make it to the College World Series. This may seem like wishful thinking for a team projected to finish 10th in their own conference, but the Dukes trust each other, and many of them are eager to prove themselves after years of not being able to for multiple years.
“They think of us as like the underdog,” Murphy said, “and we just kind of want to go out there and prove everybody wrong and show them that people need to start respecting JMU baseball.”