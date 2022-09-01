It's likely that by the time rankings mean something, this power ranking won't make any sense. But after the amount of change throughout training camp, the Sun Belt east division won't be a simple task to conquer.
See where The Breeze placed your team this season.
1. Appalachian State
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Mountaineers take the crown. Although it didn’t win the Sun Belt championship, the expectations for App State were already high with its sold out season ticket packages and redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice at the helm.
What makes this team so dangerous, though, is the weapons Brice has to use. After having four wide receivers make it to the NFL in the offseason, Brice is working with a fairly young receiving core but a mature running back room. Defensively, senior inside linebacker Trey Comb comes in as one of the top defenseman in the conference, earning 72 total tackles last season.
2. Coastal Carolina
The Chanticleers earn the No. 2 spot for two reasons. To start, the return of the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year and redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall at the helm is enough to put CCU at the top of the conference. Should McCall have another productive season at QB, he could be a highly sought after NFL prospect in the 2023 draft.
Now, CCU has lost a few big names on defense since the end of the regular season — some of which have been a Chanticleer since the school’s FCS-to-FBS turnover in 2017. Head coach Jamey Chadwell said that because of this, he’s expecting to coach a young defensive unit, but he added it hasn’t changed his team’s potential.
3. Georgia State
Probably the most underrated team in the east division this season, Georgia State could be a team to watch — especially at home. The Panthers have the potential to go undefeated at home this season, if they win their most difficult match against UNC in Week 2.
However, the Panthers have a lot of “ifs” that can change the outcome of their season. If they can improve on third down, if they use the passing game more and if they pick up necessary wins along the way, then expect Georgia State to make some waves across the Sun Belt.
4. Marshall
The Herd is another team entering this season with a lot of potential. After a successful final season in Conference USA, including a trip to the New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana, Marshall has 50 new players in 2022.
Without redshirt sophomore running back Rasheem Ali playing to start the season, Marshall will have to rely on other running backs and its passing game. And, while it’s a big hole to fill with Ali rushing for 23 touchdowns last season, head coach Charles Huff said he’s not worried about his team’s ability to score while Ali is out.
5. JMU
Yes, the Dukes will probably struggle in their first season in the Sun Belt. However, it doesn’t change JMU’s outlook this season. JMU took a big hit with the transfer portal in the offseason, after graduating a large number of players.
JMU has the opportunity to surprise a few teams this season, particularly if the roster remains healthy later into the season. It wouldn’t be the first time a new FBS team reaches five or six games in a debut season, but any number of wins is history this season.
6. ODU
Sixth and seventh in these rankings can be interchangeable. ODU, like JMU, is working through a three-way quarterback battle; two of the contenders played last season as well.
The Monarchs ended last season on a five-game streak to qualify for a bowl game, but after having so many players graduate and hit the transfer portal, ODU could struggle to reach the same heights as last season in the Sun Belt. The three-way quarterback battle including two players from last season, both saw playing time throughout the 2021 schedule.
7. Georgia Southern
One of the teams had to be last, and Georgia Southern drew the short straw this time. Even so, head coach Clay Helton is approaching the new season with a lot of positivity, particularly around redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease.
The Eagles have a particularly difficult schedule this season with Nebraska, Ball State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State scattered throughout the season. Helton’s reputation precedes him after finding success at USC, so Georgia Southern could still prove Sun Belt fans wrong.