Going into JMU men's basketball's sixth Sun Belt Conference game Jan. 14 versus Georgia Southern, the Dukes' best 3-point shooters, guards redshirt senior Vado Morse and redshirt junior Noah Freidel, were shooting just 4-for-28 from long distance in the three games prior. Then, head coach Mark Byington held a shootaround with the two snipers the day before playing the Eagles. Staff writer Will Moran highlights the effect of Byington's efforts — Freidel and Morse shot a combined 10-for-16 from 3 in the Dukes' 83-71 win over Georgia Southern.