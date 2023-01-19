Every Tuesday during the 2021-22 season, JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan had the same frustrated expression across his face when asked about then-sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel’s status.
O’Regan said then that he wanted to make sure McDaniel wasn’t rushed during her rehabilitation from a knee injury. It took longer than the Dukes expected.
“Peyton was like, ‘Can you?’ ‘No, you can’t. Let’s try this,’” O’Regan said during the 2022-23 preseason. “She had a much more up-and-down progression.”
It was announced in early January 2022 that McDaniel was out for the season. The Dukes needed McDaniel in conference play and finished last season 14-15 (10-8 CAA).
Fast forward 11 months, McDaniel is averaging 10.8 points per game in 16 games with at least eight points in her last eight of nine games.
Senior guard Kiki Jefferson put it bluntly — “Peyton’s back.”
“I’m so excited for her,” Jefferson said in the preseason about McDaniel’s return. “She deserves it if it’s anybody.”
The 6-foot guard injured her knee during preseason, just before JMU hosted U.Va. in the first full-capacity game inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 9, 2021. Before that, she was the CAA Rookie of the Year and the third freshman in program history to score 30 points in a game.
“It's Peyton. I mean, freshman year, she had 30 [points],” Jefferson said. “You never know with her, but it’s always gonna be something good.”
McDaniel said she spent nearly every day of her recovery anxiously waiting for her chance to get back on the court. She went to O’Regan’s office to talk with him regularly, whether it was about her injury or not, and they both wanted her back as soon as possible. It just wasn’t possible last season.
O’Regan and McDaniel described it as her first “major injury.” McDaniel underwent an extensive recovery process to get back into shape. It forced the junior to reset and find a way to enjoy things outside of basketball.
“We had to work on other things … and that’s OK,” O’Regan said. “But I’m glad to see her progress. I’m glad to see her smile a little bit more than last year.”
McDaniel tried to keep herself occupied outside of classes, rehab and practices by finding new TV shows on Netflix, and O’Regan gave her a must-watch list of what he called “classic” movies.
O’Regan rattled off “Good Will Hunting,” “Remember the Titans” and “Six Underground,” McDaniel said. She kept the list on her phone along with other shows and movies to watch.
McDaniel said she isn’t much of a movie-watcher, nor did she watch many of those movies or TV shows with her teammates because they aren’t big movie-watchers, either. But she did watch a lot of game film.
As she slowly returned to the court, McDaniel and O’Regan were presented with a new challenge, one she says she’s still working through today: the long-term process of understanding her body.
O’Regan said it was more than just simply strengthening her knee and getting back into shape — McDaniel had to relearn her limits. She had to relearn that it’s OK to not always be 100%, and in some cases, O’Regan said, she had to learn how to take a break if she needed it.
“It’s really, like, day-to-day, just being able to kind of adjust as needed,” McDaniel said. “If there’s a day like that, it doesn’t feel great, the coaches are like, you know, ‘Learn from the side. Not get every single rep.’”
It hasn’t stopped McDaniel from getting creative with her rehab treatments. Similar to finding TV shows and movies, McDaniel has found a plethora of options to continue strengthening her knee.
“It’s an ongoing process of what works better,” O’Regan said. “She was swimming before practices last week, and it felt really good. I’ve never heard of that, so we’re trying something because she’s invested.”
McDaniel returned to game action in the Dukes’ season-opening 60-58 loss to Maine on Nov. 7, playing a mere eight minutes and finishing with three points. O’Regan made it clear following the loss that it was too early in the season to determine how often McDaniel would play, especially while he was still figuring out what kind of team he had this year. He said then that she might get fewer “reps” to start the year.
So, McDaniel played an average of 12 minutes in JMU’s first three games. From there, she hasn’t dipped below 16 minutes in any game. And while she hasn’t hit her freshman-year 30-point game feat yet this season, she’s become one of the top 3-point shooters for the Dukes since her return.
O’Regan said McDaniel is a similar player to now-assistant coach Lexie Barrier, who graduated just a year before McDaniel’s freshman year. Barrier also went through an injury, played through a foot injury her final season in 2019-20.
“I actually, as Peyton started to come back, I didn’t push her workouts to Lexie, but I did,” O’Regan said. “Because it was more like, they needed to build something. But like, she’s got to have somebody that’s been through this. And I think that can really help her.”
As JMU continues its 13-game winning streak and 6-0 Sun Belt Conference record, McDaniel hasn’t been a consistent starter. But that hasn’t been an issue for the guard or O’Regan because of the Dukes’ depth. O’Regan said he’s liked having McDaniel come off the bench during games, given the pieces he has to work with this season.
But more importantly, McDaniel said, she’s just happy to be back on the court. She hasn’t looked back on her journey too much, but from where she was last season to today has been a lot for her to process.
“I mean, I feel like sometimes you can reflect on life, but it’s like, we’re in the middle of it,” McDaniel said. “I’m back and ready to play, and I’m excited.”
McDaniel wasn’t on the court during the Dukes’ first two games of their four-game homestand, which wraps up this weekend against Georgia Southern and Troy, respectively. However, O’Regan said Tuesday he’s expecting to put McDaniel in again.
McDaniel’s brought back some much-needed 3-point shooting for JMU this season. She said she’s learning more about enjoying basketball — not just games, but down to each quarter. She also said she wants to become a better leader.
“She has been a wonderful boost for us,” O’Regan said. “And I don’t know where we’re at right now. So I’m just so pumped that she’s out here working through the good days and bad days to get out there and play, which is just what she wants to do.”
