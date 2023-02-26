JMU lacrosse defeated High Point 19-8 on Saturday, its third win in a row, to move to 3-1. This is the seventh time in a row in as many seasons the Dukes have defeated High Point, but Saturday was JMU’s highest margin of victory in the series.
After a scoreless first five minutes, the Dukes netted three goals in 1:47 and finished the first quarter ahead, 4-2. JMU outshot High Point 8-3 and scooped eight of its 23 ground balls after 15 minutes.
Halfway through the second quarter, High Point tied the game at four, with graduate attacker Mena Loescher scoring her eighth goal of the season. In the final three minutes, the Dukes rallied for their second three-goal streak of the game. The half looked to be over, but with 25 seconds remaining, sophomore midfielder Savannah Derey became the fourth Duke this season to score her first-career goal. JMU went into halftime up 7-4.
After taking a six-goal lead just 3:22 into the quarter, JMU made a swap, replacing redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan with freshman Caitlin Boden for her first career minutes, who made five saves throughout the rest of the game. Both teams completed five shots on target throughout the third quarter, and it finished with JMU on top, 11-6.
The Dukes scored eight goals from six different players in the final quarter, including two from redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson, who finished the game with eight goals. The Dukes won eight draw controls to their opponent's three during the quarter and finished the game out-drawing High Point, 21-10.
This is the 14th time in Peterson’s career and 10th time in the last two seasons she’s scored five or more goals in a game. The Dukes’ 23 ground balls were the most since playing William & Mary on April 16, 2022, while redshirt senior Mairead Durkin forced her 99th career turnover, just one shy of becoming the sixth JMU player to reach 100.
JMU’s next game is March 1 at home at Sentara Park versus No. 2 Maryland (3-1). High Point, which falls to 1-2, plays USC next on March 3 in Los Angeles.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 10:00 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (9), 1-0 JMU
Q1: 8:28 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (2), assisted by Maddie Epke, 2-0 JMU
Q1: 8:13 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (10), assisted by Tai Jankowski, 3-0 JMU
Q1: 4:54 - High Point goal, Jordan Miles (3), assisted by Emma Nowakowski, 3-1 JMU
Q1: 3:39 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (11), 4-1 JMU
Q1: 00:46 - High Point goal, Jordan Miles (4), assisted by Mena Loescher, 4-2 JMU
Q2: 14:11 - High Point goal, Emma Nowakowski (1), 4-3 JMU
Q2: 7:05 - High Point goal, Mena Loescher (8), assisted by Emma Nowakowski, 4-4
Q2: 3:00 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (12), assisted by Tai Jankowski, 5-4 JMU
Q2: 1:18 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (13), assisted by Maddie Epke, 6-4 JMU
Q2: 00:25 - JMU goal, Savannah Derey (1), assisted by Katelyn Morgan, 7-4 JMU
Q3: 13:56 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (14), assisted by Maddie Epke, 8-4 JMU
Q3: 12:56 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (15), 9-4 JMU
Q3: 11:38 - JMU goal, Maddie Epke (5), assisted by Brianna Mennella 10-4 JMU
Q3: 10:46 - High Point goal, Jordan Miles (5), 10-5 JMU
Q3: 9:02 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (10), assisted by Maddie Epke, 11-5 JMU
Q3: 00:31 - High Point goal, Emma Genovese (7), assisted by Mena Loescher, 11-6 JMU
Q4: 14:18 - High Point goal, Emma Genovese (8), assisted by Kay Rosselli, 11-7 JMU
Q4: 13:29 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (3), assisted by Tai Jankowski, 12-7 JMU
Q4: 10:40 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (11), 13-7 JMU
Q4: 9:29 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (16), 14-7 JMU
Q4: 8:14 - High Point goal, Emma Genovese (9), assisted by Mena Loescher, 14-8
Q4: 7:09 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (17), 15-8 JMU
Q4: 6:11 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (12), assisted by Maddie Epke, 16-8 JMU
Q4: 6:00 - JMU goal, Savannah Derey (2), assisted by Maddie Epke, 17-8 JMU
Q4: 5:45 - JMU goal, Olivia Mattis (1), assisted by Isabella Peterson, 18-8 JMU
Q4: 2:39 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (3), 19-9 JMU