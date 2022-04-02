During JMU lacrosse’s recent winning streak, redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson has been driving the offense. That continued Saturday, as she scored a career-high eight goals to propel the Dukes (8-4, 2-0 CAA) to a 17-10 road victory over Hofstra (6-5, 0-1 CAA).
No more than three goals separated either team at any point in the first half. Peterson scored five times in the opening half, and redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky had four assists. Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch scored for the Dukes less than a minute before halftime, and JMU went into the break up 9-7.
After Hofstra senior midfielder Jackie Gatti scored to cut the lead to one, JMU scored six unanswered goals to blow the game open. Peterson tacked on her sixth and seventh goals during the run to set a new career high. In the fourth quarter, she scored her eighth to tie the single-game program record set by Julie Martinez in 2000.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty stopped 11 shots — her third game with double-digit saves this season. Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey had a career-high 11 draw controls, giving her 165 for her career and launching her past Jess Marion (2000), Elena Romesburg (2018) and Gail Decker (2004) for third all-time in JMU history..
Peterson’s eight tallies gave her 48 for the season, surpassing her previous career high of 45 she set last year.
JMU returns to Sentara Park for a matchup against Elon on Saturday at 1 p.m. Hofstra travels to Newark, Delaware, for a battle with the Blue Hens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Score card
Q1: 13:22 - Hofstra goal, Erin Demek (12), 1-0
Q1: 12:20 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (12), 1-1
Q1: 10:16 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (41), 2-1
Q1: 8:23 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (19), 3-1
Q1: 7:57 - JMU goal, Maggie Clark (6), 4-1
Q1: 4:46 - Hofstra goal, Taylor Mennella (20), 4-2
Q1: 4:05 - Hofstra goal, Grace Langella (8), 4-3
Q1: 3:12 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (42), 5-3
Q2: 12:19 - Hofstra goal, Lauren Colleti (3), 5-4
Q2: 9:04 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (43), 6-4
Q2: 8:22 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (44), 7-4
Q2: 6:56 - Hofstra goal, Lauren Colleti (4), 7-5
Q2: 6:17 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (45), 8-5
Q2: 4:22 - Hofstra goal, Katie Whelan (28), 8-6
Q2: 3:38 - Hofstra goal, Arianna Esposito (13), 8-7
Q2: 0:54 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (20), 9-7
Q3: 12:56 - Hofstra goal, Jackie Gatti (4), 9-8
Q3: 10:49 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (16), 10-8
Q3: 8:39 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (46), 11-8
Q3: 7:51 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowsi (17), 12-8
Q3: 6:51 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (21), 13-8
Q3: 6:01 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (47), 14-8
Q3: 2:33 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (13), 15-8
Q4: 11:45 - Hofstra goal, Katie Whelan (29), 15-9
Q4: 9:15 - Hofstra goal, Erin Demek (13), 15-10
Q4: 3:11 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (48), 16-10
Q4: 0:10 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (22), 17-10
