593 people came to watch the JMU lacrosse defeat Army 12-6 in the first round of the NCAA Championship, the fifth highest attendance in Sentara Park history. The Dukes scored three goals in each quarter and each team had two players earn hat tricks.
“They never gave up and it put us in a position to have to play for a full 60 minutes, but we did just that,” JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. “I thought our team really showed great resilience today and worked through some really strong goaltending in Army.”
The opening draw control was won by the Dukes who were on the board less than two minutes later, with redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti netting two goals in the first four minutes of the game. JMU’s only turnover of the quarter led to an Army goal, as freshman midfielder Brigid Duffy carried the ball down the field to find junior attacker Julia Gorjek.
The quarter ended with a flurry of shots and senior attacker Tai Jankowski hitting the post. The Dukes were on top 3-1.
Each team scored thrice in the second quarter, with JMU outshooting its opponent 13-6. Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson scored twice for the Dukes throughout the quarter, and earned her 10th consecutive hat trick. Peterson finished the game with four goals and 82 season goals, breaking JMU alumni Gail Decker's (2001-04) previous school record for most goals in a season (81).
“It feels great, it’s definitely an honor,” Peterson said. “I’ve definitely worked hard to get there but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates pushing me. Our defense is amazing and they push our attack, me included every single day.”
At halftime each team was even on draw controls 6-6, while the Dukes dominated in overall ground balls 13-4 and shots 26-12. The Duke's lead was 6-4.
Army freshman goalkeeper Lindsey Serafine started the third quarter with 11 saves, a new career high and finished the game with 14. However, she made zero saves in the third quarter as JMU scored all three of its shots on goal while keeping Army scoreless. Marchetti scored the last of the quarter, earning her second hat trick of the season. The quarter finished 9-4, JMU.
“We came out really strong and I think that's just been the focus all year is having more production from the midfield,” Marchetti said. “I think that we just did a really great job sharing the ball and you know I couldn’t have been successful without everyone working around me.”
Freshman attacker Maddie Epke scored twice during the final quarter, while the Dukes dominated from the circle leading 6-2 in draw controls. Army scored three goals in the final four minutes, but a key interception by redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey gave JMU possession with a minute left, all but closing out the game.
“We know people can score quickly and you know it's just about controlling runs. Just because they can get two goals it’s about not letting them get that third…we just needed one possession and that's what we got to finish out the game,” Klaes said.
The Dukes dominated offensively, leading Army in shots 40-21, while also leading in draw controls 13-11 and ground balls 24-10. This is the third year in a row the Dukes have advanced to the second round of the NCAA championship.
En route to Sunday, the team looked to “eat, get ice baths, and get in those stands,” for the Maryland vs. Drexel, Klaes said. The Dukes play the winner of that game on Sunday at 5 p.m.