I was beyond excited heading to the stadium in London for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game. Emerging from the concourse and arriving at my seat felt almost otherworldly. The light shone through Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s roof so crisp and beautifully that it almost brought tears to my eyes.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, which opened in 2019, was far and away the best stadium I’ve ever seen — it’s quite evident the stadium is the second newest in the Premier League. The open roof lit up the field perfectly while keeping the stands in the shade, casting an almost natural spotlight on the field. It held your attention in such a way, that even if you wanted to, you could not take your eyes off it.
For 19 weeks out of the year, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts a match of the top-flight league of English soccer, the Premier League. On Oct. 9, though, it hosted a meeting between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants of the NFL.
The first NFL game outside of the U.S. was held in 2005 in Mexico City, and in 2007, Wembley Stadium in England hosted the first game outside of North America. Since then, 34 games have been played internationally, 30 in London and 4 in Mexico City, NFL.com announced.
Almost every year since 2005, there's been a game played internationally, with Germany hosting games for the first time this season. American football has become more and more internationally loved, which was evident during this game.
The atmosphere was vastly different from a traditional American football game. There were jerseys on display from seemingly all 32 NFL franchises, not just the two teams on the field. Looking around the stadium, you could see jerseys from the Bears, 49ers, Patriots and Bengals, just to name a few.
Heading in, I didn’t expect to see London's support for so many teams. But perhaps most unexpected, however, among the 60,000-plus fans in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was the one JMU jersey.
JMU football, now 5-1, was nationally ranked for the first time in program history shortly after the Packers-Giants game, but seeing that jersey shocked me. It felt to me that JMU is truly becoming, if not already, a global brand.
This was the fourth Packers game I attended, and while I’ve never been to Lambeau Field — the Packers’ home stadium — this truly felt like a Packers home game. The roaring of the crowd at every chance, and the “Go Pack go!” chants echoed around the stadium.
The game started with offensive introductions — all five offensive linemen, two tight ends, two running backs, three wide receivers and a quarterback who received the greatest ovation I’ve ever heard. As soon as the announcer introduced Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, supportive yet deafening cheers overcame the stadium, quite possibly louder than all 12 players announced before him.
Nonstop cheers for the Packers persisted from the moment they stepped on the field. But, every time the Packers took the field on offense, the crowd silenced. When Green Bay played defense, the fans roared, trying their best to make it hard on the Giants’ offense.
This worked at first, but as the game progressed and the Packers struggled, the tides flipped. The Giants' faithful started roaring, and it felt like a completely different game. Cheers came from all around the stadium. This led to the Packers' downfall, and in the end, the Giants came away with a 27-22 win.
Starting in 2022, thanks to the new NFL scheduling format, every NFL team is guaranteed to host a game internationally on an eight-year basis, NFL.com announced.
While my team lost, it was still the best game I’d ever been to, and the greatest experience of my life up to this point.