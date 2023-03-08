When traveling faraway to away games, it’s not often that many fans follow along. Yet, while the JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Pensacola, Florida, for the Sun Belt Conference tournament, they had their biggest supporters alongside them.
The JMU Pep Band has made a name for itself in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, performing at every home basketball game and initiating chants to fire up the home crowd. But this past weekend, the pep band had the opportunity to travel to Pensacola to perform their music while also supporting the school they love — the first time traveling since pre-Covid in 2019.
Senior trumpet player Jacob Tran said the wait to travel helped make Pensacola “a really cool experience,” considering the band does not travel for away games during the regular season.
Despite not having all of the band on the trip due to the expenses, the band’s journey started Friday, March 3, when No. 1 JMU women's basketball defeated No. 8 Marshall, 61-43. The following day, it performed as the No. 4 men’s basketball Dukes defeated No. 5 Troy, 75-72.
“We were very busy of course,” senior mellophone player Kayla Schneider said, “but it was great to be there to support the teams and get to explore a new city, me and my friends went to Finnegan's bar, which was a blast.”
Despite performing at five games over four days, Schneider said she was able to see Pensacola’s beach and get outside of the Pensacola Bay Center a little bit.
Coming off back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday, men’s and women’s basketball were both scheduled to play Sunday. The women's team won against No. 5 Old Dominion, 70-64, which advanced JMU to the championship game. The men ultimately fell to No. 8 South Alabama, 75-66.
“Having seen [men's basketball] play two days before, it was not really the same team and I think [JMU] knew that,” senior saxophone player Connor Dulevitz said. “It was a little hard to swallow that loss, but I am really proud of the season they had.”
For the women’s team, with a potential ticket to the women's NCAA Tournament on the line, Dulevitz said the Sun Belt championship was “very high energy,” and he credits that to both JMU’s and Texas State’s bands.
The JMU women came out of Pensacola with a Sun Belt championship, winning against No. 2 Texas State, 81-52. This is where the JMU Pep Band got to be a part of JMU history — creating a memory that will last a lifetime.
“Being able to celebrate on the court with the team is something that I have never seen a pep band do with their team,” Tran said. “To have players come up to us and celebrate their championship with us was really cool.”
Although the JMU men's team’s season is likely over, it remains alive for the women’s side and the pep band, as Tran confirmed the bank will navigate to March Madness. The Dukes’ first-round opponent will be revealed Sunday at 8 p.m. during the NCAA Women’s Selection Show.