With JMU Athletics move to the Sun Belt Conference (SBC), things are changing for the Dukes. Here are some updates on where the facilities stand and what projects may come their way in the future.
Veterans Memorial Park
In Janurary 2020, JMU Athletics upgraded the turf at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park, where JMU baseball plays. Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said that especially after last year's run, there are plans in place for upgrades for JMU softball's facilities. While nothing is confirmed, Bourne said the department is working on softball enhancements and are fast-tracking the work.
Bridgeforth Stadium
Bourne said a renovation for Bridgeforth Stadium — including an upgraded visitors side — is a long-term project with plans in place. Vice President for Administration and Finance Charlie King said at a VA General Assembly meeting in November that the project is 10 years away, but Bourne said the renovation is based on demand. If Bridgeforth Stadium starts selling out, then the administration would look to renovate.
Sentara Park
JMU's Sentara Park is home to lacrosse, track & field and men's & women's soccer teams. JMU Athletics began construction on Sentara Park in October 2021 after originally being delayed due to COVID-19. According to the press release, the project will add locker rooms, concessions and other areas of need. It's estimated to be completed August 2022.
Convocation Center
The Convocation Center closed its doors in March, 2020, and questions arose over what the building would be used for. Bourne said the renovation process will be 14 months long, but there's no official start date. Bourne said JMU's looking to have an academic space in the center of campus, so sports in Godwin Hall — volleyball and swim & dive — would move.
JMU Field Hockey Complex
Bourne said he wants to upgrade the JMU Field Hockey Complex. According to plans on the JMU Duke Club website, the renovation plan creates a concourse with lower and upper levels. The lower level adds locker rooms, office suites and spaces for sports medicine and storage. The upper level part will have public restrooms, concessions, a press area and a roof terrace. There's no current timeline for the upgrade.
