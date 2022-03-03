Walk through JMU’s campus on a Saturday during a football gameday, and you’ll see fans residing under tents, cooking food, talking and getting ready to head inside Bridgeforth Stadium. The parking lots for the tailgating span across Main and East campuses, and the traffic lines on Exit 245 morph into Interstate 81 before arriving at JMU.
With JMU’s transition to the Sun Belt Conference, how does the traffic and parking situations on campus change? It’s layered.
Football tailgating begins four hours before the first quarter begins. Fans and students can tailgate throughout campus, with designated lots scattered across Main and East campuses. The majority of the lots are near one another and encompass commuter, resident and faculty parking lots across campus. JMU and Harrisonburg public safety prepares for a sellout every week regardless of ticket sales.
“We have officers that are preparing with athletics, with emergency management, with student affairs that week or sometimes a week prior, depending on how big the event could be,” JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos said.
JMU police coordinates with Rockingham County and Virginia State Police (VSP) for game days, with each having its own responsibility. Matos describes it as having a “bird’s-eye view” of everything happening at once.
Even despite the sheer number of officers present, Matos still emphasizes community engagement. Officers walking through campus or driving around are encouraged to engage with people, checking in as they rove up and down Bluestone Drive.
“Law enforcement is going the way of community engagement,” Matos said, “and we try to maximize the use of JMU officers within that community engagement realm.”
As tailgating wraps up, officers are responsible for helping maintain the flow of foot traffic and monitor crowd control. The same happens at the end of the game as the 25,000-some fans return to their vehicles and attempt to return home.
“You can imagine 25,000 people leaving Bridgeforth Stadium all at one time; they can create quite a backup,” Matos said. “We are very [aware] that we need to make sure that all of our guests, visitors, faculty and staff and our students get out of that one concentrated area safely.”
By the end of the day, Matos estimates it takes nearly 11 hours before his team calls it for the day, depending on the length of the game itself. With any game, he considers it “all hands on deck” and how everyone’s roles tie together for his unit to succeed.
“We can’t say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, you can’t have an event today because someone else has [an event],’” Matos said. “We have to learn how to take that puzzle and make it work, and the only way we’re going to do that is through constant communication and constant collaboration.”
Tailgaters line up along the street as the JMU football team buses drive in. Typically, the team takes four buses, following each other down Bluestone Drive. But before the buses make it to the spectators, and before the cheerleaders and Marching Royal Dukes surround the team as they head inside Bridgeforth Stadium, it’s Harrisonburg Police that’s there to make sure everyone is safe.
“Our product is excitement, sportsmanship and camaraderie,” Matos said. “I think, recently, we’ve seen how fan angst and anger can turn towards an official if you’re watching the NFL playoffs. We absolutely do not want that. We want everybody to be respectful.”
Across the street from Bridgeforth Stadium is a separate area designated for fans bringing RVs. These spectators still participate in tailgating activities but are required to purchase separate tickets from JMU Athletics rather than the standard parking fee.
The current price for an RV spot is $35 per game or $150 for the season, according to JMU Athletics’ website. The season ticket price is a near-60% discount rate between the average per game and the given season-ticket holder before tax. However, the price doesn’t include the price of a game ticket.
Even with the move to the FBS, Harrisonburg public safety officers don’t anticipate any major changes to RV or standard tailgating next season. Since Bridgeforth will remain at its current capacity, the current protocols won’t be adjusted unless there’s an immediate need.
“I don’t know if it’s gonna specifically impact the RV lot,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “JMU should anticipate the possibility of an enhanced presence for tailgating and that a lot of that falls on the shoulders of the JMU police department who are charged with ensuring orderly access throughout campus while the tailgating activities are going on.”
For students, it isn’t necessarily game day that’s challenging when it comes to parking for JMU athletics, but it’s moreso on the weekdays. For football games, white signs go up Friday’s stating when the parking lots close and when nobody else can park for the night.
But marching band member Kayla Schneider said those signs can be confusing.
“It’s never a problem until, like, right before game days when they close the decks,” Schneider said. “Everybody ends up being late because they forget that the parking decks are closed. They close the decks super early, so we’re forced to park super far away from the stadium.”
JMU parking services said there are two times on the signs: one at the time the lots close and one at the time cars can no longer enter. Schneider described it as “frustrating.”
The same goes for JMU basketball. When the Dukes play, regardless of whether it’s men’s or women’s, the first two floors of Ballard Parking Deck close, giving priority to those with paid parking spots. The top two floors are for general/commuter parking.
JMU Athletics puts notices out on football game days because of the high-volume crowd and lots open specifically for tailgating. For basketball parking, it’s not a tailgating sport, so there aren’t as many notices.
Schneider said it’s easy to forget she has to move her car.
“Athletics makes determinations on how they want to use their existing lot resources and allows general parking in non-reserved lots,” Benjamin Lunday, JMU field operations manager for parking services, said. “On game day, oversight of the parking operation is shared between JMU Athletics, JMU Police and RMC.”
JMU fans still have the option to just go to the game without participating in tailgating or vice versa. But Matos said there’s a certain element of tailgating that helps display what JMU’s atmosphere can bring.
“The troopers will tell you that this is a premier location for them,” Matos said. “They enjoy coming to JMU, and there could be games at U.Va. and Virginia Tech and ODU, all at the same time. They want to come to JMU.”
Contact Madison Hricik and Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.