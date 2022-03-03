The main event is the game itself, but tailgating is just as popular. With JMU fans arriving hours ahead of kickoff just to enjoy food and drinks together in anticipation, a lot can go wrong.
“Monitoring [is important] in the event something happens and then reporting information back, so they are also our eyes and ears on the ground throughout the course of the game,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said.
JMU’s been in the national spotlight for pregame events and for the game itself, and as JMU Athletics prepares to make the move to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Dukes are more likely to appear on national TV on a regular basis in all sports, particularly with football and basketball.
How does Harrisonburg public safety prepare for it?
Tailgating logistics
Everything that happens inside Bridgeforth Stadium, from game day operations to a fall down the stairs, is all handled by RMC events, JMU Athletics and a private medical contractor. Before that, Harrisonburg emergency services are responsible for keeping the general public safe.
Ahead of any football game, public safety members arrive for a briefing five hours before kickoff — and an hour before tailgate lots open.
“When you look at bringing an extra 25,000 people into our campus, into our community, we do some of the things that you don’t see,” Matos said. “We take greater precautions because we know that JMU is going to be on display.”
It’s described as an all-hands-on-deck situation, when everyone is needed throughout the entire day. Typically, the day doesn’t end until nearly two hours after the game’s ending, and there’s a debriefing afterward to discuss how it went and if any adjustments are needed.
No matter how many tickets are sold each game, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc. services plan for a full-capacity game with just under 25,000 fans. Not every fan will participate in tailgating, but the two departments have a system to handle every fan in attendance and even more around the greater Harrisonburg area.
Fans may recognize the police when the Dukes make their entrance to Bridgeforth Stadium, driving down Bluestone Drive, but that’s not their sole purpose during pregame. JMU campus police and VSP maintain public safety during tailgating and games, with the campus police monitoring JMU and the state police monitoring traffic along Interstate 81.
“Harrisonburg Police Department, Virginia State Police (VSP) and JMU police [are] all on-site inside the stadium, and they also do all of the traffic management as well,” Tobia said. “They also play a significant role in helping ensure fire safety because they have areas that they are responsible for.”
During a typical Saturday game, emergency services said they don’t often receive dispatches while tailgating, and if they’re dispatched, it’s typically an alcohol-related issue or a minor injury.
“The volume of incidents is generally very low,” Tobia said. “We probably go with one to three events outside of the stadium in the course of game-day activities.”
JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne has said he doesn’t intend to expand Bridgeforth soon, and any changes to tailgating structure won’t be made until that time comes. That being said, Harrisonburg public safety still plans for around 25,000 fans for every football game, even with the FBS tag now attached to JMU football.
“With the FBS announcement, there’s going to be some greater travel between visiting teams coming to JMU and vice versa,” Matos said. “We want to make sure everybody feels welcomed and everybody feels safe, and mixing that type of preparation, safety and welcoming can be a challenge.”
What does change, however, is the likelihood for major events to happen on campus.
ESPN College GameDay
It was such an impactful event that Wilson Hall is still seen in College GameDay’s opening segment. One week before JMU battled Villanova on Oct. 14, 2017, the news broke that the Dukes would host the infamous ESPN College GameDay.
What happened next? Absolute chaos.
Preparing for an ESPN event of that caliber isn’t a simple task, especially since the announcement was made with six days notice. Schools put in requests to be considered for the program, which JMU did at the beginning of the season. From there, it’s all about rankings and the history around matchups throughout the country.
“It was everything else falling into place, with other games around the country going our way in terms of wins and losses that made us the top destination for this week,” Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, said to The Breeze in 2017.
It was the second College GameDay appearance in three years for JMU, and since some students experienced the spectacle in 2015, preparation levels have increased. Students hung signs from their apartments in the days leading up to the game, JMU Athletics released a statement about students trying to sell their tickets, and hundreds of students camped out on the Quad Friday night to get as close to the four hosts as possible.
It was so big that stories were posted about tips for camping out and the best signs to make, and minute-by-minute coverage of the event was posted in the days leading up to the game, including about the stage and crew arriving in Harrisonburg.
Three hours on national television
It’s 6 a.m. on Saturday, and fans are piling onto the Quad. Squeezing as tight as they can, the students tried to get as close as possible to the bright-orange stage with hours left before the cameras went live. When it was time, some 14,000 purple-and-gold fanatics stood on the Quad and cheered as JMU was broadcast on national TV.
“I got to the Quad when GameDay was already super busy, but it was still pretty early in the morning,” GameDay spectator Jessica Jones said. “My group and I found our way into the crowded area where we could just barely see the back of the GameDay crew.”
It’s a quick turnaround for preparations, and multiple levels of safety elements are needed. One, students are camping out on the Quad the evening of the game — requiring precautions from local and university health. JMU Athletics released information for when students can choose to “stake out” if they decided to spend the night outdoors or if they’d rather be on the Quad the next morning.
Once the event began, the Quad was filled with spectators, creating its own line of potential issues, yet students said they still felt safe despite the abnormally large crowd on campus that day.
“Just like walking into the stadium, there’s a lot more security just getting people there,” graduate student Taylor Bronaugh said. “It was probably one of the bigger sellouts we’ve had in a long time for that game.”
By the start of the event, fans located in the “pit” were much closer than those standing further back. Even with the different crowd levels, students said they still felt safe in all spots.
“I never felt unsafe at the event,” Jones said. “I thought that the event was handled well by JMU considering the size of the crowd.”
JMU hasn’t had ESPN College GameDay return since then, but with the impending FBS move, it could. The Dukes are renewing rivalries with Old Dominion and Appalachian State, potentially prompting a return for the crew and Home Depot hats.
The biggest event with that intensity since College GameDay came when JMU men’s basketball hosted U.Va. on Dec. 7. Spectators stood outside the Atlantic Union Bank Center over an hour before gates opened to rush down as close to the court as possible. When the Dukes emerged victorious, fans swarmed the court and engulfed the team.
“The level of security that we have already, it is visible to me. I’ve noticed those things,” Bronaugh said. “Between the [Convocation Center] and [the AUBC], just by seeing police officers and things like that, I feel safe.”
There’s no guarantee JMU football will bring back another GameDay visit in its first FBS season, but if it happens, Harrisonburg public safety believes they have the capability to help keep everyone involved safe throughout the entire experience — camp outs, early-morning lines and the event itself.
“Sometimes we come up short, sometimes we have had missteps,” JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos said. “But as long as we can recognize that and understand what happened, and we can move on, we can openly collaborate with our partners to make sure that our fans are experiencing the best JMU has to offer.”
