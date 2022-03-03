As the music blares through the speakers inside Bridgeforth Stadium, thousands of fans leave their tailgating fun behind and turn toward the main event: football. As the gates close and the Dukes run out onto Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg public safety hands the responsibility over to JMU Athletics.
“Every game has its unique challenges,” JMU police chief Anthony Matos said. “The standard thing that we always look for, first and foremost, is the safety of everybody involved.”
Fans can find officers throughout the stadium, but who else is there? How does JMU know when there’s inclement weather? And how do Harrisonburg public safety officers know when to come into the stadium for backup?
Everyday security
It’s easy to recognize the chartreuse yellow vests throughout Bridgeforth Stadium, the Atlantic Union Bank Center and Sentara Park on any given game day with the black wording “RMC Events” written across their backs. Responsible for scanning tickets, checking bags and upholding in-stadium policies, these members are part of the “on-the-ground” aspect of public safety.
“Basically, it's our first aid services group,” Ty Phillips, assistant athletic director for facilities and events, said. “Any service that we needed to provide, those people would be able to get that.”
A third-party company on contract, RMC Events, staffs anywhere from 250-300 members every football game. The workers are separate, however, from JMU Gameday Operations, which is responsible for event setup and the more “hospitable” aspects of behind the scenes. Seen or unseen, each person involved in either RMC or Gameday Operations is responsible for maintaining the different elements to keep the game running smoothly.
“They handle all of our [ushers], ticket takers, parking monitors [and] general security,” Phillips said. “We're fortunate we've been working with them.”
In some cases, these responsibilities also include reporting incidents to JMU Athletics, cooperating with officers stationed throughout stands or, in some cases, escorting “disturbances” out of the stadium.
JMU basketball fans may recall that during the game against the College of Charleston on Jan. 22, there was a stop in play. It seemed like the Dukes called a timeout, but it was an RMC official escorting a fan out of the AUBC for using distracting lighting as a way to disrupt the players. It was resolved quickly, but it was still witnessed by many.
If needed, on-site police officers can step in to maintain the safety of others. However, the majority of the responsibility falls on RMC Events.
“We'll do preseason meetings where we talk through security, kind of our philosophy with fan safety and customer service,” Phillips said. “They even augment, from off campus, a large staffing model for a football game day.”
If a player gets injured in a game, athletic trainers are the first to come out and assist the player. Usually, the athletic trainers are all that’s needed to help the injured player walk off the field.
However, if the injury is severe and requires immediate medical assistance or transportation to a hospital, the plan changes.
JMU Athletics employs a private medical contractor for its athletic events, using the assistance for players, coaches and fans in attendance. Typically, the contractors' responsibilities are to care for any injury to fans in stands — for example, if someone spills hot chocolate and burns their arm or falls down the stands.
“Foot crews, EMTs and paramedics on foot [are] who respond to the stands and deal with anything that occurs inside the stadium,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said.
Harrisonburg Fire, Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police aren’t involved in any in-stadium relations on a regular basis, but all of the groups can be called in on a need basis. JMU Emergency Systems is responsible for this service, and its employees oversee all communication with JMU Athletics and the non-JMU resources at hand.
“They are there to serve as a subject matter expert,” Tobia said, “[and] to ensure smooth operations between the private entity that's responsible for providing on-site medical services and emergency services organizations.”
Approximately 10 JMU emergency management members are considered core management, and the remaining are scattered throughout the stadiums for easy access. If someone isn’t able to immediately reach a paramedic on site, RMC members can point them in the right direction.
For every football game, there’s at least one fire truck and one ambulance on site, typically stationed next to Champions Parking Deck and underneath the home stands. The paramedics also have access to carts for easier mobility, particularly on the field. Fans may recognize the cart as it motors onto the field, accompanied by a stretcher and an emergency blanket in the bed on the cart. It isn’t a pretty sight to see, but it’s why JMU uses that contract.
Coordination and prep for events
Plans for emergency events during a JMU game are made almost eight months in advance of the football season, but different plans call for different events.
How do JMU and Harrisonburg prepare for such a range of emergencies? The answer is through tiers. Levels are activated depending on what’s required in a given situation.
“There is a lot of very good choreography that occurs,” Tobia said. “JMU Athletics are extremely deferential to public safety.”
But in the worst-case scenario, when all nearby personnel are needed, there’s an elaborate plan that’s activated to keep people safe. For safety, the full details of the plan aren't available to the public — similarly to JMU's emergency operation plans — but the training for these events is public.
“When we talk about planning for a truly significant life-risk event, [that’s] when we get into that 100-scale; that's tiers of events," Tobia said.
Harrisonburg Fire took part in a mass casualty training event in 2019 inside Bridgeforth Stadium, where the department followed through on a gas main explosion. Using mannequin dolls as patients, the participants practiced different parts of an emergency situation, ranging from basic-level triages to even transporting “patients.”
The training exercise was intentionally placed inside the stadium rather than outside, Tobia said.
“The potential for a large-mass-casualty incident is much greater inside of the stadium than it is outside the stadium,” Tobia said. “Something that impacts 100 or more people — that's a large-mass-casualty event."
Contact between branches
All of this information is centralized to one place in every stadium. They call it the “Command Center.” It’s where members of JMU Athletics, RMC and Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue Squads all communicate with one another. JMU Athletics handles the issues within the stadiums and, only if needed, will outside help come into play.
“Public safety has representation up there, both from traffic control [and] internal security that's going on in the stadium,” Phillips said. “I tend to be down on the field.”
A call for outside assistance can be made for a multitude of reasons. Anything from crowd control for inclement weather to mass-casualty events could require a call for backup. In most cases inside Bridgeforth, JMU fans have cooperated well during inclement weather events, like summer storms or heavy rain, according to Tobia and Phillips.
“There's an emergency manager that's up there, and one of his main duties is just watching over the weather,” Phillips said. “[The emergency manager is] managing, monitoring weather forecasts and real-time weather and providing reports.”
If a call for backup is made, response time is crucial for the safety of everyone inside the stadium. At this point, a general announcement is typically made, or fans have begun to take basic safety precautions. If there’s a thunderstorm, fans start making their way under a roof toward their means of transportation for whichever situation is needed.
Since most members of Harrisonburg and state safety are already in the surrounding area, a disaster plan already exists, with each member knowing where to be and what to do. It’s part of the pregame meeting, and it helps station everyone to certain places, groups and tasks they’re responsible for.
“It could be an intentional event or an accidental event,” Tobia said. “The reason for that is in the event of an incident occurring, we become responsible for commanding all operations to deal with or mitigate that emergency.”
