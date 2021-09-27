Coming off its first-place finish at William & Mary, JMU women’s golf finished fifth of 13 teams in the three-day, three-round Lady Paladin Invitational. Redshirt junior Kate Owens swung her way into the record books in round two, carding her 20th career par-or-better round.
In round one, Owens was the only Duke who carded under par (71). Sophomore Amelia Williams and freshman Tatum Walsh shot a 73 and 74, respectively, and redshirt sophomores Kendall Turner (77) and Ana Tsiros (79) rounded out the Dukes’ opening-round leaderboard.
While Owens was one stroke worse in round two, she was again JMU’s best performer — two strokes better than Williams and Turner, who each shot a 74 — and shot her 20th career par-or-better round.. Tsiros shot a second-round 78, and Walsh shot an 81.
Round three was JMU’s best round of the tournament; it saw four of the starting five golfers shoot par or better. Owens capped off her record-setting weekend with a sixth-place finish. Williams finished 21st after matching her second-round 74, and reigning CAA individual champion Turner’s final-round 71 placed her right behind Williams (T-22).
Walsh’s third round was 10 strokes better than the one prior, and she finished T-37. Tsiros rounded out the Dukes’ leaderboard, finishing T-44 in the 72-golfer field. Senior Carly Lyvers competed as an individual and finished T-63.
A final-round 286 propelled seventh-place JMU up to fifth — a 12-stroke improvement from its previous round. Furman ran away with first place, finishing 31 strokes better than second place at -23. JMU’s next tournament, the Edisto Island Invitational, will again be in South Carolina, but it’ll be hosted by reigning CAA team champion College of Charleston from Oct. 10-12.
