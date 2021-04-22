In a back-and-forth game between JMU field hockey and Drexel, four quarters weren’t enough to decide a semifinals winner. It took nearly six minutes of overtime before the Dukes found the backboard to advance to the CAA championship game, winning 4-3 — thanks to redshirt sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill.
The two teams started the game aggressive, but JMU was the first on the board. Sophomore midfielder and CAA Player of the Year Eveline Zwager dribbled the ball across the baseline to find sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison open for the tap-in goal halfway through the first quarter.
Drexel didn’t let the Dukes get too far ahead and scored two goals before the end of the half for the 2-1 lead. Freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh managed to hold off the Dragons up until the two goals, facing 10 shots before halftime.
The third quarter was all JMU. Earning multiple corners early on, Zwager tied the game at two after deflecting a drive up into the netting from Cahill. Minutes later, Cahill notched her second assist of the day as she found junior midfielder Courtney Lynch alone in the circle for another high deflection to retake the lead.
After struggling to score an additional goal, Drexel tied the contest once again late in the fourth at three all. Even with the late corners, the Dukes couldn’t seal the game and the semifinals match required overtime.
JMU had early opportunities to connect a game-winner, but it wasn’t until Cahill took matters into her own hands and sent the ball into the backboard on a reverse shot. With a wide open pathway, the Dragons couldn’t stop the ball in time, and JMU took the game 4-3.
JMU plays the winner of William & Mary and Delaware on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of the championship game advances to the NCAA tournament.
