The Dukes couldn’t reach double-digits until halfway through the second quarter. JMU women’s basketball and Georgia State were shooting less than 20% at the end of the opening frame. For all intensive purposes, sloppy shooting mixed with poor shot selection just plagued both teams.
But then, junior guard Steph Ouderkirk finally knocked down a 3-pointer. Then another. And another. And another. Junior guard Kobe King-Hawea added a 3-pointer in the mix, giving the Dukes an energy-boosting seven-point lead just before halftime, 28-21.
“To see it in the game felt good,” Ouderkirk said. “Especially hitting that first one kind of sparks the next one or the next one, if you see that first one go in, you're starting to feel good.”
That run catalyzed another JMU win, this time taking down Georgia State, 62-57.
“Let's just say that I thought it was like it was one of my favorite [Ouderkirk] moments,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “ And without that, I don't know where we are right now. I don't know because that was a huge boost and at that it relaxed us.”
It still felt like a slower day for JMU, when compared to its previous games over the last two weeks. The Dukes were without junior guard Peyton McDaniel, who’s one of the team’s top shooters behind the arc. Neither team could sink the opening points for the first three minutes of the game, nor could either team collect any second chance opportunities from offensive rebounds.
“I think we have that confidence, where we're gonna figure it out, even the first quarter,” O’Regan said, “which was the ugliest quarter basketball I've ever coached my whole life.”
While graduate guard Caroline Germond didn’t score any points against the Panthers, she dished out five assists and had grabbed six rebounds. Senior guard Kiki Jefferson, despite having maybe a quieter day than normal, racked up six assists to go along with 18 points and seven rebounds.
It was also Jefferson’s 100th career game, a moment O’Regan raved about postgame, despite her quieter-than-typical performance.
“Kiki Jefferson deserves so, so much,” O’Regan said. “She was 18, seven and six with two turnovers as a B-minus game. That's where this kid is.”
After halftime, the Dukes’ pace sped up to its more normal rate. The energy level improved, even as the Panthers tried to stay within an arm’s length of JMU. Georgia State redshirt junior forward Deasia Merrill led most of the Panthers’ scoring and finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
The Panthers put together a few runs in the third and fourth quarters, getting it as close to a one-score game with a minute to play. With a four-point JMU lead and 25.1 seconds to go, the Panthers’ junior guard Mya Byrd fouled out and sent Jefferson to the line. But Georgia State sent the ball out of bounds mid-play, giving JMU possession again with only 8.2 seconds to go.
That sealed the win.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Jefferson said. “They’re gonna go on runs, we're gonna go on runs, but we just gotta keep going and keep playing and being prepared for the runs.”
The Dukes continue rolling to their 13th straight win, improve to 16-2 (6-0 Sun Belt) and host Georgia Southern on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Panthers extend their losing streak to three games, fall to 2-4 in the Sun Belt and host Coastal Carolina on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“I'm so proud of our team, because like anybody could step up,” junior guard Jamia Hazell said. “We have a whole lot of scorers, like a whole lot of good players.”