JMU women’s basketball has entered 2023 riding high on a nine-game winning streak and 2-0 Sun Belt Conference record. The Dukes sit in first place in the conference, and second-place Marshall and third-place Southern Miss are the next two opponents awaiting JMU this weekend.
Head coach Sean O’Regan discussed some of the biggest things he’s noticed during the first part of the season and what to expect with the Herd and Golden Eagles around the corner.
Hasn’t felt like conference play yet
O’Regan said he’s still learning what the Sun Belt is like and regularly relies on his assistant coaches, former Marshall assistant coach Lexie Barrier (2021-22) and former Troy assistant coach Neil Harrow (2015-22), for information about different teams. He added that the reason it hasn’t felt like conference play isn’t about the level of difficulty — he thinks his opinion might change with Marshall and Southern Miss up next.
“I could close my eyes and tell you, you know, eight to 10 of Towson’s players. I could close my eyes right now and tell you what they're running at [UNC] Wilmington. I know exactly what [head coach] Charlotte Smith's doing at Elon,” O’Regan said. “And I haven't watched them all year. So this is really different for me. So I've leaned on [Barrier] quite a bit.”
Since there are still a few days leading up to this weekend’s game, O’Regan said the reliance on Barrier and Harrow’s knowledge also includes play and rotation calls during games. Barrier had a few of those opportunities against Old Dominion on New Year’s Eve during JMU’s 68-54 win, and O’Regan said it’s likely Barrier will have a few more opportunities to call plays against her former program.
“Marshall will be heavy with her. She's obviously got that scout,” O’Regan said. “And then Southern Miss, too, will be big because she has that experience.”
Hazell’s growth is showing up
Junior guard Jamia Hazell has scored an average 8.6 points per game this season. O’Regan says a lot of that is due to offseason work.
“I think her growth from April to now has been the biggest of anybody,” O’Regan said, “for her being, you know, a very scoring-oriented point guard, a ‘combo guard.’”
He said Hazell has increasingly become a playmaker, just as much as she’s improved her scoring ability. If an opponent scores on Hazell, O’Regan said, she’s viewing it as motivation to score on them the next play. Or in some cases, find a teammate who can score on that opponent.
“I've been really impressed with her because, you know, we have all these pieces coming in,” O’Regan said. “She could get paranoid … She's not. She's doing her thing.”
Rebounding difference still needs to widen
JMU leads the Sun Belt in rebounding margin and is eighth in the nation. The Dukes led rebounding in their first two conference games.
Still, O’Regan wants more.
“I know what the numbers say — we won both of those battles,” O’Regan said, “but not by enough.”
The head coach talked about how the team’s physical size this year has been a major part in rebounding success so far. In practice and during games, O’Regan is often yelling for rebounds at any given chance — offensive, defensive or to box out on free throws.
Part of junior center Kseniia Kozlova’s offensive success has been her driving down the baseline and getting extra opportunities from rebounds — which is exactly what O’Regan wants more of from all his players.
“You got to keep scraping and stay hungry on the glass,” O’Regan said, “because I think it's a huge factor for us with our size.”
The Dukes play Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia, on Thursday at 6 p.m. JMU then travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for a 3 p.m. tipoff against Southern Miss.