In preparation for his first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan hired two assistants with vastly different backgrounds.
In April, he hired Neil Harrow, who’d spent the previous seven seasons with Troy, which finished first in the Sun Belt last season (24-9, 13-2 SBC). Then in May, O’Regan made another splash — he hired one of his former JMU players, Lexie Barrier (2016-20).
The common denominator between the two coaches? Experience in JMU’s new conference.
“I’m really pumped about them,” O’Regan said. “I think they’re going to really help us, and that’s the whole deal.”
Each coach’s resume brings something different to JMU’s program as it prepares to compete in a new-look Sun Belt. While those familiar with JMU may recognize Barrier, others might not be too familiar with what Harrow accomplished at Troy.
“[Harrow] to me is a very high-level assistant coach — very experienced, very enthusiastic for the game of women’s basketball,” O’Regan said. “[Barrier is] very similar, very enthusiastic … We’ve got a deep relationship that we’ve spent years building, and I trust her with everything.”
In Harrow’s seven years at Troy, his teams played against current Sun Belt members like Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, all bi-yearly. O’Regan cited that experience as one of the many reasons Harrow became one of his top picks, but Troy did more than that during Harrow’s tenure. When he joined the Trojans ahead of the 2015-16 season, the team was on the precipice of a dramatic turnaround, led by head coach Chanda Rigby.
Harrow described working for Troy during those championship runs as a little bit of a “fairy tale.” He credited Rigby for the Trojans’ dramatic turnaround from a bottom-three team in all of Division I to a perennial conference champion in a few years.
Troy, led by Rigby and Harrow, won five Sun Belt championships in seven years.
“He is a proven winner,” O’Regan said. “Being on a championship-level team, you know what it takes.”
Harrow, though leaving behind success at Troy, expressed excitement about his new job at JMU, due in part to JMU’s 2022-23 personnel. It’ll pose problems for some teams, Harrow said, in part because of the Dukes’ across-the-board size, akin to last year’s Sun Belt champion — University of Texas-Arlington.
“There’s nobody like Kiki [Jefferson] in the Sun Belt,” Harrow said of the 6-foot-1 senior guard who recorded her 1,000th point last year. “I think [JMU is] going to have everything we need to compete for a championship.”
While Harrow brings experience from his time coaching in the Sun Belt, O’Regan’s newest hire, Barrier, knows what it’s like to play under him. From 2016-20, Barrier started in 96 of her 127 games, racking up 1,216 career points, which currently ties Jefferson for 21st most in program history. Now, she’s back after a year as a recruitment coordinator with another soon-to-be Sun Belt foe, Marshall.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” Barrier said about being back in Harrisonburg. “Having played here, I just kind of know a little bit about pride and tradition. It’s just something I’ve always loved and enjoyed being a part of, so to be back, it feels good to do it all over again.”
Barrier is the second former Duke that O’Regan has hired, the first being Kayla Cooper Williams (2015-20), in 2021. Barrier’s been teammates with multiple players on the 2022-23 roster, including Jefferson.
“We’ve talked about this throughout her playing career, [asking] in the end, ‘Could she end up coming back here and coaching with us?’” O’Regan said. “There are a lot of good assistant coaches out there, but none of them have that deep relationship with me and knowledge of our program and knowledge of what this place is.”
Barrier brings a new perspective — even through playing as a Duke — from her time away. Marshall was her first job opportunity, one where she was given the chance to develop her coaching style on her own and work with her first women’s team.
Fast forward to now, Barrier said she never envisioned facing her old employer at Marshall. She said she’s still looking forward to JMU-Marshall matchups because it’s a chance to see everyone again who kickstarted her coaching career.
“I’m looking forward to building with this staff and this group of girls,” Barrier said. “I’m looking to get a ring.”
With Barrier and Harrow, JMU’s coaching staff for the next season is all set for its first foray in the Sun Belt. The man who brought them together is locked in for the foreseeable future — O’Regan signed a three-year extension in June, which runs through 2025. When speaking of his new boss, Harrow only had praise for O’Regan, saying he’ll succeed no matter what conference he’s in.
With Harrow and Barrier on board for the 2022-23 season, O’Regan expressed confidence in both of his new coaches’ potential to elevate the program.
“You’re only as good as the people around you,” O’Regan said, “and I really believe that they are going to help us kind of snap back to where we should be and hopefully go up another level.”
