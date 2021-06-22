“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is preparing for what might be the most important fight of his career to date at UFC 264. He’ll face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in the third fight between the two.
McGregor defeated Poirier in the first meeting in September 2014 by knockout (KO). Poirier avenged his loss by beating McGregor in a rematch via a second round technical knockout (TKO) in January 2021. The set for the match is at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10.In this trilogy fight, McGregor needs to have his hand raised.
Why would McGregor need this win more when he’s already one of the biggest stars combat sports has ever seen? It’s safe to say he’s done it all.
McGregor took the MMA world by storm ever since he debuted in the UFC in 2013. He won the UFC Featherweight championship in 13 seconds against the 10-year champion Jose Aldo in December 2015.
Moving up to the Lightweight division in November, he beat Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight title, becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. McGregor’s success in the octagon, along with his brash personality and unique fighting style, ultimately made him the biggest star the sport has ever seen. As of June 2021, five of the top six most sought after UFC pay-per-views (PPV) were headlined by a Conor McGregor fight.
He put his UFC career on hold in 2017 and boxed the 50-0 Floyd “Money” Mayweather in what was dubbed as "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.” Despite losing by technical knockout in the tenth round, the fight drew over four million PPV buys—the second most in boxing history.
McGregor has also explored other business ventures outside of fighting, most notably his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey that launched in September 2018. Its success bumped whiskey sales up over $1 billion in 2019. His other business ventures include his clothing line, “August McGregor,” and his training program, “McGregor FAST.” Last month, Forbes listed McGregor as the world’s highest-paid athlete.
With all that behind him, why does he need this win more than someone like Poirier? If McGregor wants to maintain his superstar aura, he needs to win fights on a consistent basis.
He lost his chance to regain the UFC Lightweight title via submission to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. This was McGregor’s first UFC fight in almost two years. The anticipation of McGregor’s return and the personal animosity between the two drew the most PPV buys in UFC history. McGregor went on another hiatus after the loss and didn’t fight again until January 2020, when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds. He declared that 2020 would be “his season” and that he would regain the Lightweight title by the end of the year but remained inactive through the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGregor returned in January 2021 to face Poirier for the first time since their 2014 encounter. Poirier’s record was 10-2-1 since he lost to “The Notorious” at UFC 178. McGregor was 6-2 since defeating Poirier. “The Diamond” was a more experienced and improved fighter since the first fight and gave McGregor his first knockout loss in his MMA career.
McGregor needs to win this trilogy if he wants to keep his main-event status. Another loss would take a hit on the interest level of his fights. It’s one thing to lose to Mayweather in a boxing match or to Nurmagomedov in the most-bought UFC event in history — he maintains that superstar status by being a part of major events. Taking another loss to Poirier won’t do him any favors. This would affect UFC business as a whole.
McGregor is above and beyond everyone else in terms of drawing power, but the more he loses, the more his value will diminish. While Poirier is a well-accomplished fighter, he isn’t a big name to casual fans. Beating McGregor in January certainly put Poirier in elite category, but he keeps his fights professional and doesn’t do much trash talking. Unless a fighter has a dynamic personality with the ability to draw interest in fights, their chances to be a major star in the sport can be limited.
Take Nurmagomedov for example. He’s adamant on not talking trash and making UFC, in his words, a “respect sport.” He beat McGregor decisively on a PPV that clocked over two million buys. Their rivalry stemmed from an incident in New York in 2018 where McGregor threw a dolly through a bus that Nurmagomedov was on. McGregor laid the mind games on thick leading up to the fight by going after Nurmagomedov’s religion, his country and his father. The intensity of the rivalry is what most likely drew the fans in and made them buy the PPV.
Nurmagomedov’s next fight, coincidentally against Poirier, only drew 675,000 buys. It was a step-up from how many PPVs he was selling before he fought McGregor, which proves that he caught the fans’ attention. Yet, there wasn’t much of a difference. Without that extra emphasis on a fight like trash talking, it becomes a normal athletic contest.
McGregor adds on that emphasis every time he fights. His charisma draws the fans in and shows them that his fights are important. If he continues to lose and take hiatuses, his fights will start to feel unimportant. Don’t get it twisted—McGregor has already left a legacy as the biggest star in UFC history and one of the most well-known athletes on the planet. Yet, many major sports stars have that time where they get older and start to fade away. In terms of his fighting career, McGregor is in dire need of a resurgence, and a win against a top-ranked fighter in Poirier could be all he needs.
As for Poirier, he doesn’t need this win. He already has one win over “The Notorious,” and a loss in what is shaping up to be the biggest UFC fight of the year won’t hurt him much. As for McGregor, a win could possibly get him another shot at the UFC Lightweight title. A third loss in his last four fights, however, would affect his drawing power and his main-event status. McGregor is certainly the one that has more to lose come July 10 at UFC 264.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.