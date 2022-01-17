With the biggest NFL regular season ever over, speculation about who will win the end-of-year awards begins. When the NFL Honors show airs the night before Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 10, here are predictions for who will take home the prestigious hardware.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase
After concerns of drop issues in the preseason, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exceeded what his LSU counterpart Justin Jefferson did in his rookie season. The fifth overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft was a threat both down the field and after the catch. Chase accumulated 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking fourth and third among the league, respectively. The connection with his college quarterback Joe Burrow carried over to the pros and helped propel the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons
Playing for the Dallas Cowboys always draws attention from the public eye, but for linebacker Micah Parsons, it’s warranted. Dallas used Parsons all over the field, and he dominated against both the run and pass, totaling 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. Similar to Chase, Parson's stats compared to the best in football, not just the best rookies. When looking for reasons why the Cowboys defense, which gave up a record 473 points in 2020, improved drastically, Parsons played a big role.
Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow
Arguably the closest race out of all the awards, Burrow gets the nod over Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Burrow tore his ACL midway through his rookie year, and he garnered low expectations this year after the Bengals chose Chase with their first-round pick instead of an offensive lineman. Despite this, Burrow passed for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and notched a 108.3 passer rating, which ranks second among all qualified passers. Burrow solidified his comeback campaign with his 446 yards, four touchdowns and zero interception performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 — clinching the AFC North title in the process.
Head Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel lost All-Pro running back Derrick Henry in Week 8 — leading to many writing off the Titans as a contender until Henry returned. Instead, Vrabel built off victories over the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to lead the Titans to 12-5, good enough for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. All season, the Titans found themselves in close games, yet more often than not, they found a way to pull out the victory. With a first-round bye in the playoffs, it gives Henry an extra week of rest as Tennessee prepares for the divisional round. Vrabel’s excellent job this year turned the Titans into a serious threat in this year’s postseason.
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp
With newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball, LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took his place in the group of elite pass catchers in the league. Blowing away the rest of the NFL, Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards — leading the league by 331 yards. What made Kupp’s season so impressive is how effortless he and Stafford made it look week after week — totaling under 90 receiving yards only once all season. While he came up short of the all-time receiving yards record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012, Kupp was the ideal award winner this year.
Defensive Player of the Year: TJ Watt
Many thought Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt should’ve won Defensive Player of the Year last season. In 2021, he put himself in that conversation once again. Watt led the league in both tackles for loss, 21, and sacks, 22.5, tying the NFL all-time record set by Michael Strahan in 2001. What made Watt’s season even more impressive is that he did this in just 15 of 17 possible games. With three games of three or more sacks, Watt set himself apart from the rest and ran away with the award.
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers
In a season filled with many uncertainties surrounding the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the football at the highest level. After a first-week blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints raised concerns, Rodgers followed up with 40 total touchdowns and just two interceptions over his next 15 games. A third-straight 13-win season returned the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Critics weren’t sure if the drama both before and during the season would be a distraction for both Rodgers and the Packers, but it proved to mean little. If he’s awarded MVP, Rodgers would become the sixth player all-time to win the award back-to-back and the only player to win four MVPs — second to Peyton Manning, who won five.
