JMU Athletics has seen elite talent on its teams throughout the decades, and some of that talent has been elected to the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame. With the 2020 hall of fame class’ induction ceremony Sept. 10, discussions about who might be in future hall of fame classes are coming up.
Here are the top 10 players who should be inducted; only past Dukes and teams will be on this list. The list is in chronological order, from the last year the player was here.
Dawn Evans (women’s basketball, 2007-11)
The women’s basketball guard is one of the best offensive performers — across all sports — in JMU history. She scored the most points in program history and also holds the program records for field goals and free throws made. The Dukes appeared in two NCAA Tournaments during her time in Harrisonburg, with eliminations in the first round in both 2010 and 2011.
Jake Lowery (baseball, 2009-11)
Jake Lowery spent two seasons as a solid catcher for the Dukes, and he was elevated to star status his junior year. That season, he inserted himself into the top 10 of several single-season categories. He won the CAA Player of the Year, was named an All-American and won the Johnny Bench Award — given to the best catcher in the nation. Lowery was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians and played professionally in minor league baseball for nine years. He was hired as manager of the Gulf Coast Nationals — a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals — in February 2021.
Jailyn Ford (softball, 2013-16)
Before Jailyn Ford stepped on the field for JMU, the Dukes hadn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2009. In her four years in Harrisonburg, JMU made the NCAA Tournament each year and won two CAA Championships. In the circle, Ford pitched a 1.51 ERA and struck out 815 batters in 706.1 innings. At bat, she hit .338 with 46 home runs and 155 RBIs.
Bryan Schor (football, 2014-17)
Schor was the starting quarterback on the 2016 national championship squad. During his four years in Harrisonburg, he set the program record for career passing yards, completions and touchdowns. Schor passed for five touchdowns in a game three times — a feat that’s been accomplished only two times in program history. He’s the only Duke to have at least 8,000 career yards of total offense.
2018 lacrosse team
Entering the 2018 season, JMU’s lacrosse team was coming off three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. But in 2018, JMU went 16-1 in the regular season and won twice in the CAA Tournament to win the championship. The Dukes then rattled off four consecutive wins over ranked opponents, including No. 3 UNC and No. 4 Boston College, to win the first national championship in program history.
Jimmy Moreland (football, 2014-18)
Like Schor, Moreland was a key piece of the 2016 national championship squad. He holds the program record for career interceptions with 18 and interceptions returned for touchdowns with five. Moreland has since gone on to the NFL, drafted in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team and now plays for the Houston Texans.
Megan Good (softball, 2015-19)
Good is one of the best two-way players in JMU softball history. In the circle, she finished with a career ERA of 1.03; in her sophomore and junior seasons, her ERA was sub-one. She holds the program records for wins, shutouts and strikeouts. As a hitter, she finished with a .351 batting average, 45 home runs and 188 RBIs.
TJ Bush (men’s soccer, 2017-21)
For four seasons, men’s soccer goalkeeper TJ Bush was a leader on JMU’s defense. In his sophomore, junior and senior years, Bush and the Dukes yielded only 39 goals in 53 matches. In 2018, he was the starter on the JMU team that came a game away from making the College Cup. In the shortened spring 2021 season, Bush was the CAA Defender of the Year as the Dukes allowed four goals in nine matches. He holds the JMU record for shutouts in a season with 13 in 2018 and in a career with 30.
Matt Lewis (men’s basketball, 2017-21)
Men’s basketball guard Matt Lewis was a crucial piece of the Dukes for four years. After making the CAA All-Rookie Team as a freshman, he made Third Team All-CAA as a sophomore, Second Team All-CAA as a junior and, as a senior, he made First Team All-CAA and was named CAA Player of the Year. Lewis ended his career first in JMU history for made free throws, third in points, third in made 3-pointers and eighth in assists.
2021 softball team
For three weeks in late May and early June, JMU softball was one of the most popular teams in the country, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander was one of the biggest celebrities in the sports world. The Dukes went 34-1 (17-1 CAA) in the regular season and CAA Tournament, then rattled off five victories in six games to make the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) for the first time in program history. The Dukes defeated No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State before falling twice to the Sooners.
