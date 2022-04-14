October 10, 2017, lives in infamy as the day the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After almost five years and two coaching changes later, the “golden generation” of U.S. soccer is headed back to the promised land — the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The only question remaining: Who should be in the starting lineup?
Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Brendan Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi
Christian Pulisic is the face of the USMNT. The Chelsea forward scored five goals for the U.S. during World Cup qualifiers, including a hat trick against Panama. While he has no World Cup experience, Pulisic was among the more seasoned players on the USMNT squad during the last round of qualifying with 48 career appearances.
Brendan Aaronson has had a meteoric rise the past two years. Beginning as a homegrown attacking midfielder for the Philadelphia Union, Aaronson was sold to Red Bull Salzburg in October 2020 for an estimated $6 million. The 21 year old has proven to be worth the money, scoring eight goals in two seasons with the Austrian club. Aaronson made 18 appearances for the U.S., scoring five goals. But what makes Aaronson valuable for the U.S. is his on-ball pressure and ability to generate scoring opportunities.
Like Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi seemingly came out of nowhere and is now one of U.S. soccer’s top European exports. He earned Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season as an 18 year old. Pepi scored three goals in 11 appearances for the U.S. during qualifiers and he assisted Aaronson’s goal in the 4-1 win over Honduras last September.
Midfielders: Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna
Weston McKennie was sent home from USMNT camp in September for violating COVID-19 protocols and putting his career in jeopardy. McKennie made amends with head coach Greg Berhalter and earned his way back onto the roster for the next qualifying window, scoring two goals for the U.S. He’s been out since late February with a foot injury, but he has plenty of time to recover before the World Cup in November.
Yunus Musah played 390 minutes for the U.S. in 2022. He didn’t score in qualifiers, but Musah assisted two goals and gave the U.S. many scoring opportunities in the March 24 match against Mexico, earning Man of the Match honors.
Aside from forward Jordan Morris, no USMNT player has been as plagued by injury as Gio Reyna. He sustained a hamstring injury last September against El Salvador and reaggravated it in February. The 19 year old returned to the pitch for Borussia Dortmund two weeks later but hasn’t scored for either the U.S. or his club team since the injury.
Reyna saw minutes in the last three qualifying matches as a substitute and appeared to be nearing full strength, but then sustained a muscle injury against Stuggart on April 10, ending his Bundesliga season. Assuming he’ll be healthy come November, Reyna’s dribbling and ability to create space will be an asset for the U.S. in the World Cup.
Defenders: Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin and Sergiño Dest
Walker Zimmerman and Antonee Robinson have played a combined 990 minutes so far in 2022, and both have been productive. Robinson scored two goals during World Cup qualifying and was tied with Pepi for the USMNT’s assist lead during that time. Despite Zimmerman not being a part of the initial U.S. squad for qualifiers, he added a goal and an assist for the USMNT and wore the captain’s armband for multiple matches. As solid as the backline was for the U.S. thus far in 2022, the U.S. can use more experience on defense.
With 73 career appearances for the stars and stripes and his experience playing in the 2014 World Cup, DeAndre Yedlin will give the U.S. needed experience. Yedlin appeared in nine of the qualifiers and played 141 minutes during the final qualifying round. He’s one of Team USA’s fastest players and uses that speed on the perimeter to create scoring chances.
Sergiño Dest hasn’t seen the field for the USMNT since its January loss to Canada and has dealt with injuries, but like McKennie he should be at full strength by November. Dest started six matches for the U.S. in qualifying, scoring one goal and assisting another. The Barcelona defender made 18 appearances in LaLiga this season and assisted three goals.
Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen
Heading into the 2021 campaign, it seemed that Zack Steffen would be the starting keeper for the U.S. for the duration of World Cup qualifiers. Then in July, Matt Turner had a historic CONCACAF Gold Cup, winning the tournament with the U.S. and taking home the Golden Glove Award in the process. Berhalter had a problem to solve — should he stick with Zack Steffen in net even though he was playing in a limited capacity with Manchester City, or should he go with the hot hand in Matt Turner?
While the two keepers split time during qualifiers — due in part to both dealing with injuries — Steffen started both matches against Mexico, indicating that he’d earn the starting job. This only fueled debate further.
Steffen proved his worth to U.S. soccer with seven saves against the eventual World Cup champion France in June 2018. Steffen’s Manchester City experience will be an asset for the U.S. in November when it faces an England squad filled with Premier League footballers, including his club teammates Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.
While the USMNT roster will be young, it’s robust with talent and has the potential to make noise in the World Cup both in November and four years later.
Contact Logan Skinner at skinnela@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.